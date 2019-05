VIDEO: Families flock to the North Okanagan lakes and beaches

Life is just ducky in the North Okanagan.

With all the lakes and beaches to enjoy in the region, families flock to the region – including our feathered friends.

Brenda Fraser caught some video of several geese taking their babies out for a swim on Okanagan Lake Thursday evening.

The little ones were happily splashing in the water at Kin Beach.

