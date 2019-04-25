Balcomo Lodge was built in 1906

Home on Rutherford Avenue in Summerland was owned by former reeve

Balcomo Lodge was the home of Robert Henry Agur. The building is located on Rutherford Avenue in the Prairie Valley of Summerland.

The home was built in 1906 by Robert Nelson.

Agur was Summerland’s reeve (mayor) when the District of Summerland purchased the utilities (electrical, water and roads) in 1910 from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company.

(Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)

