Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

metal-forging skills will be on full display for a second year at Blind Tiger Vineyards in Lake Country. Photo: Sound of the Forge

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country.

Sound of the Forge is a friendly competition between new and experienced blacksmiths, who come from across Western Canada to Blind Tiger Vineyards to show what they can do with a hammer and an anvil.

Blind Tiger Vineyards called last year’s competition their “busiest weekend ever.”

Each year Sound of the Forge gives competitors a theme to work with. This year – the 50th anniversary of the moon-landing – the theme is “space.” The forgers will be judged based on the creativity, difficulty and quality of their metal creations.

The competition was created by Adam Degenstein. He and Patrick McIvor of Dancing Scot Forge will be among the most advanced blacksmiths competing.

“Between the two of them, they have extensive experience and success competing around the world,” said Kelly MacIntosh, Degenstein’s wife and the coordinater of the event.

The weekend will also feature a metal art gallery and local vendors with hand-crafted creations for sale. People are welcome to watch the action, which starts Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Macintosh at 250-215-0666 or email soundoftheforge@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Lake Country blacksmithing competition makes anvils sing

Brendan Shykora