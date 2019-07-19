metal-forging skills will be on full display for a second year at Blind Tiger Vineyards in Lake Country. Photo: Sound of the Forge

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country.

Sound of the Forge is a friendly competition between new and experienced blacksmiths, who come from across Western Canada to Blind Tiger Vineyards to show what they can do with a hammer and an anvil.

Blind Tiger Vineyards called last year’s competition their “busiest weekend ever.”

Each year Sound of the Forge gives competitors a theme to work with. This year – the 50th anniversary of the moon-landing – the theme is “space.” The forgers will be judged based on the creativity, difficulty and quality of their metal creations.

The competition was created by Adam Degenstein. He and Patrick McIvor of Dancing Scot Forge will be among the most advanced blacksmiths competing.

“Between the two of them, they have extensive experience and success competing around the world,” said Kelly MacIntosh, Degenstein’s wife and the coordinater of the event.

The weekend will also feature a metal art gallery and local vendors with hand-crafted creations for sale. People are welcome to watch the action, which starts Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Macintosh at 250-215-0666 or email soundoftheforge@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Lake Country blacksmithing competition makes anvils sing

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Large No Frills meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff
Next story
Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Just Posted

Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives $8,000 grant

As part of the BC Gaming Grants

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Father and autistic son bike across Canada

They passed through Revelstoke on July 18

Revelstoke’s parks department proposes maintenance and inspection policy

The policy formally lays out inspection and response timelines

Three wayfinding signage options presented to Revelstoke Committee of the Whole

The decision will be referred to a future council meeting

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

Okanagan fawn will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

Most Read