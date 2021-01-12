BC AdventureSmart urging people to stay safe outside in Revelstoke

The organization has information booths planned for the area

A national outdoors safety advocacy group is urging British Columbians to be informed before heading outside.

BC AdventureSmart has a team based in Revelstoke this year, as the community has one of the highest rates of search and rescue incidents in the province at approximately 80 calls per year.

READ MORE: Program aims to reduce search and rescue calls in Revelstoke for snowmobilers

The organization will have information booths at the following:

Jan. 16: Boulder Mountain Parking Lot / 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Jan. 17: Revelstoke Mountain Resort Base / 8 a.m. -3 p.m.

If you’re traveling in avalanche terrain, the organization said to make sure your group has proper avalanche training. No matter which backcountry sport you choose – skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or snowmobiling – always be thoroughly prepared before you head out.

Ensure that you:

■make a plan and leave a plan (AdventureSmart Trip Plan App)

■understand and recognize weather patterns

■can read alpine terrain

■know the avalanche dangers

■carry and practice with an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel

■ check conditions before heading out

Snow