Stacey Brensrud has lived in Revelstoke for most of her life. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Being a constituency assistant isn’t about politics: it’s about community

Constituency assistants are non-partisan and employees of the legislative assembly of B.C

Over the years Revelstoke has changed. It’s gone from a sleepy city to a budding resort destination.

“In 2004, you could walk down the street and not see a single face you did not know,” says Stacey Brensrud, who has lived in Revelstoke for 40 years.

“If there was a new person in town, you would actually look and wonder who is that.”

Brensrud was adopted from South Korea when she was a baby and moved to Mica Creek. Her father was a professional photographer for B.C. Hydro. When Mica dam was finished in the 1970s, the family moved to Revelstoke when work began on the Revelstoke Dam. In the 1980s, her dad opened a portrait studio and raised five kids on the income of a small business.

Growing up, there weren’t many non-white faces in Revelstoke. Brensrud says the ski resort has brought diversity to the city.

“There’s different people from all over the world now.”

As a kid, Brensrud says she struggled with the same issues many of us have, such as trying to find a sense of belonging and fitting in.

“I tried to involve myself in as much as I could. I would be on as many sports teams as I could. I’d travel out of town as much as I could if it was for track and field or volleyball.”

Brensrud knows Revelstoke inside and out. She’s worked in the service industry, run several businesses and managed the local Telus branch for many years.

Now, she’s a constituency assistant for MLA Doug Clovechok. Constituency assistants are non-partisan employees of the legislative assembly of B.C.

“Being a constituency assistant isn’t about politics. It’s about providing a service to the community,” says Brensrud.

The job is specific to Clovechok. If he loses an election, Brensrud may also lose her job. However, it was a risk she was willing to take.

“It’s been interesting seeing how things work. You get a sense of how to make a difference.”

Regardless, it isn’t an easy job.

“The biggest challenge of the job is communicating to people that we are trying to get them the help that they need, but that there is policy and procedure and a framework that needs to be worked within. So their issues are very important to us, even though there is no magic wand for instant results sometimes,” says Brensrud.

It’s very rewarding, says Brensrud, to be able to connect people from the community with the resources to help.

Brensrud is one of the main threads in Revelstoke that keeps the community together. She’s on the board for the Farwell Splash Park, Revelstoke Woman’s Shelter and an active member of the Parent Advisory Committee for Arrow Heights Elementary School, the school her two children attend.

“When you volunteer, opportunities present themselves where you can step in and make a difference for an individual or community.”

Previous story
Help the hummingbirds this spring
Next story
Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Just Posted

Being a constituency assistant isn’t about politics: it’s about community

Constituency assistants are non-partisan and employees of the legislative assembly of B.C

Some power at the resort while the city will see rain today

Revelstoke Mountain Resort got 14 cm in the last 24 hours

Help the hummingbirds this spring

Check out these helpful hummingbird hints from the North Okanagan Naturalists Club

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle stolen in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident, and there are also reports of a stolen pickup

Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Human remains found in 1973 still a mystery for Kelowna police: BC Coroner

March 11, 1973, remains were found of someone between the ages of 11 and 20 years old.

Most Read