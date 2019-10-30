Jodi Kay serves up the soup made by Community Connection’s Food Recovery Program at last year’s event. The soup was made from recovered food, except for a bag of onions they bought. (File photo)

Bring your bowls and spoons to SOUPALICIOUS Nov. 23

The event is a fundraiser for the Community Connections Food Bank

Submitted

Community Connections

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Community Connections will be hosting its fourth annual SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke at the community centre from 12-3 p.m. as the kick-off activity for Welcome Week.

SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke 2019 will gather together over 10 local chefs showcasing one of their yummiest soup creations to celebrate this year’s harvest.

In alignment with the original intent of this event, SOUPALICIOUS Revelstoke is a zero-waste event. Visitors should bring their own bowl and spoon.

The soups, snacks and drinks that feed this event are wholly created by local restaurants and community groups.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve got great survival instinct’: Big Eddy fire victim draws on past trauma for strength

Participating to date are:

Taco Club

Chubby Funsters

Village Idiot Bar and Grill

Food Connect

Aboriginal Friendship Society

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative

Coast Hillcrest Hotel

La Baguette

Mt. Begbie Brewery

Nomad Food Co.

READ MORE: Outgoing MP reflects on term in office

A $10 admission fee (free for kids 12 and under) allows you to enjoy a medley of locally created soups.

Tickets will be available at the door.

The funds raised will help the Community Connections Food Bank to purchase healthy options for those in need.

Family and friends can gather together to share a delicious meal and enjoy this family-friendly community event.

Support for this event has been generously provided by the City of Revelstoke, Interior Health, Keri Knapp Photography, the Kids Table, the Marketing Collective, and the Potter’s Guild. All waste will be collected by the North Columbia Environmental Society.

Many volunteers are needed to run this event. Contact Community Connections at 250-837-2920 if you would like to help.

 

