Busiest year ever for Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) helped more than 1,400 animals in 2021 and is set to break that record for 2022.

The charity has seen a steep increase in animals needs in the Okanagan Valley in 2022 and is answering all the requests they can, thanks to support from the community. A network of approximately 130 foster homes from Osoyoos to the Shuswap, and 23 partner veterinary clinics help serve the animals.

“We are local people helping local animals,” says Romany Runnalls, Volunteer President of the Board of Directors, Okanagan Humane Society. We are so thankful for our volunteers, veterinary partners, and caring community to work and help save lives,” states Runnalls.

“Our numbers are up in all areas of our work including a 42% increase in our Rescue program, a 16% increase in our Pet Assistance program including low cost spay and neuter and a 31% increase in our adoptions,” mentions Runnalls.

This model seems to be working because it is low cost with no building or animal capacity concerns, the local charity has a network of foster experts with close to 200 animals in care at any one time. This allows them to rescue and adopt more local animals.

The charity believes these numbers will be as big or bigger in 2023.

“We do not receive government funding with the exception of a BC Community Gaming Grant, and are reliant on support for the community, states Marni Adams, Fund Development Advisor, Okanagan Humane Society. The generosity of our community and supporters have allowed us to answer the needs even with the huge increase of we have seen,” says Adams.

“We launched our largest fundraising campaign this year called Angels for Animals. We had a generous donor in the Berbeewalsh Foundation that are matching all gifts until end of day December 31,” mentions Adams.

Adams is encouraging supporters to make their donation before the end of the year to double their impact and receive a tax-deductible receipt.

OHS is a local charity that has been serving the Okanagan region for more than 26 years. They have spayed or neutered more than 25,000 animals and served more than 1,400 animals last year.

To find out more about the life saving work of The Okanagan Humane Society, to donate or to find your next forever, furry friend, visit their website at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or follow them on Facebook.

