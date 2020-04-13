An unidentified version of the Easter bunny was spotted going for a ride in a field off Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road prior to delivering goodies Sunday, April 12, in Vernon. (Taliesan Orosz photo)

Busy Easter Sunday for bunny in Vernon

Furry creature spotted going for dirtbike ride, delivering goodies to the RCMP with help from pal

It was a busy Sunday in Vernon for the Easter bunny.

First, the unidentified furry creature was spotted riding a motorbike along Pleasant Valley Road as alert reader Taliesan Orosz snapped a few photos of the fun-loving rabbit before he/she went off making his deliveries.

Then, the Easter bunny decided to brighten the day of hundreds of North Okanagan residents.

Dressed up as the beloved bunny, Gerran Thorhaug and his daughter Stella – adorned in a pink bunny rabbit outfit – spent the morning and afternoon after their own Easter egg hunt delivering more than 600 chocolate eggs to residents, business owners and front-line workers.

“We know lots of people who have been doing social distancing so we just wanted to make sure their Easter was special,” said Thorhaug, owner of Brown’s Social House in the Village Green Shopping Centre, whose business will be open for takeout orders starting Tuesday, April 14.

“Seeing all the kids’ smiles makes it worthwhile.”

One of the lucky recipients was the Easter-working staff at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment, who happily posed for pictures with the two bunnies before receiving their goodies.

READ MORE: Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Holidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

Just Posted

Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

Easter Monday might have you down, but history shows us that better days are on their way

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Smithers Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

COVID-19: More trail closures near Revelstoke

The province is urging people to stay home this weekend

From logs to learning

Linn Allain has worked her way up the job ladder at mill to the sought after position of sawyer

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

LETTER: Thanks for supporting the Summerland Food Bank

Community has shown generosity during COVID-19 pandemic

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

Dyer: You-are-stuck-at-home energy audit

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. resident creates ‘Stay-at-Home Campout’ to support COVID-19 efforts

Event scheduled for April 25 aims to help BC Centre for Disease Control Emergency Response Fund

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Okanagan cousins create ‘Stay Home’ t-shirt business

Proceeds from the shirt will be donated to HelpAge in support of seniors during COVID-19

Busy Easter Sunday for bunny in Vernon

Furry creature spotted going for dirtbike ride, delivering goodies to the RCMP with help from pal

Most Read