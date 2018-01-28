Volunteers always have a great time at a Carousel of Nations. (Keri Knapp) Volunteers always have a great time at a Carousel of Nations. (Keri Knapp)

Carousel of Nations celebrates cultural diversity in Revelstoke

Food, entertainment and interactive displays help celebrate cultural diversity

The ninth annual Carousel of Nations is shaping up to be a spectacular event. The free event, hosted by the Revelstoke Multicultural Society, celebrates Revelstoke’s diverse multicultural community with food, entertainment, and interactive cultural displays.

“To see the community support year in and year out for the last nine years is something that confirms our belief and mandate that Revelstoke is an open and welcoming community,” said Briana Sadler, Revelstoke Multicultural Society vice chair and Carousel of Nations entertainment coordinator.

Entertainment for this year includes Vancouver-based African heritage dance and drum ensemble Kokoma, and three-time world champion Aboriginal Hoop Dancer Dallas Arcand.

“Dallas Arcand is the top Hoop Dancer in the world, we are just pleased he can fit us into his busy schedule,” said Sadler. “After us, he’s heading on a plane to South Korea for the 2018 winter Olympics.”

A number of local performers are also taking part in the event, including the Revelstoke Highlander’s Pipe Band who will once again open the event. New to the event this year are acoustic performances throughout the event featuring Anna Fin performing Russian folk songs, a belly dancer, and The Tappalchian String Band with Denis Severino. Local radio DJ Shaun Aquiline will act as emcee.

One of the most popular aspects of Carousel of Nations are the many local food vendors offering up a variety of cultural cuisine. This year event-goers can feast on French, Chinese, Indian, Polish, Japanese, Aboriginal, and Vietnamese dishes. Food sampler tickets are $3 per plate and are available at the door.

The event also includes a number of interactive displays from various community groups, Looking Back in the Library – History Talks presentations, kids craft table and the very popular Kids Around the World. The Kids Around the World activities are held at the Seniors’ Centre and kids can use their “passports” to travel to various “countries” while participating in interactive activity booths.

A Carousel of Nations takes place on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

 

Entertainment at a Carousel of Nations is always top notch. (Keri Knapp)

Rosemary Tracy is one of the speakers at this year’s Looking Back In The Library —History Talks being held in the library as part of a Carousel of Nations. (Keri Knapp)

