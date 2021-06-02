Chili cookoff: Revelstoke finalist in provincial family recipe contest

The winner gets $3,000 and an assortment of appliances

Arleigh Garratt is a finalist in the the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest. (Screenshot)

A chili with chocolate and cinnamon has placed a Revelstokian among five finalists in a provincial contest.

Trail Appliance in collaboration with Global News launched a competition earlier this year, asking people to submit their best family recipes. Out of more than 300 entries, Arleigh Garratt is one of them for her grandpa Frank’s chili, named after her dad.

Garratt’s father loved his chili. (Screenshot)

“It’s a family favourite,” said Garratt during a cook along video with chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes.

Although Frank died in 2003, Garratt said her family makes the chili every year to honour him. The dish is based on a Cincinnati Chili, which has unsweetened chocolate, cinnamon, cloves, allspice and beans. However, the beans are not put into the chili but served on top.

“Chocolate and cinnamon are key,” Garratt said.

Her father loved the chili so much, he requested it to be served at his celebration of life.

“He liked it extra hot.”

Other finalists include a recipe for macaroni and home-style salmon pie. A winner will be announced this summer and awarded $3,000 plus an appliance package from Frigidaire Gallery Appliances.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestscooking