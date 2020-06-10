City of Revelstoke applies for Bee City designation

The city is applying for a Bee City designation and has committed to adopting the standards of the program.

Bee City Canada recognizes communities and organizations that are taking steps or are committed to future initiatives to help pollinators.

“Bees and other pollinators are key to the natural magic of this place,” reads the city’s application. “Through the collaboration of non-profit societies and the municipal government we strive to protect our natural spaces and educate both residents and visitors of how they can protect and enhance our important pollinators.”

In order to qualify for the designation city’s must:

create healthy pollinator habitat

educate the public about the importance of pollinators

commit to a yearly celebration of pollinators

The city will be required to reapply for the designation annually. There is no fee for the initial application, though there will be a $150 renewal fee each year.

If the application is approved, signs acknowledging the designation will be displayed throughout the community.

