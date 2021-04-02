Aquafit classes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There will be three aquafit classes scheduled for Terrace residents starting April 5 at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)

Classes make a splash back in North Okanagan pool

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy return to rec centre following PHO clarification

Some water fitness classes previously cancelled are able to resume thanks to clarification on the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy group classes can continue at the Vernon Recreation Complex, as public swimming pools have an exemption within the Gathering and Events Order, according to the office of the Provincial Health Officer, which issued a clarification April 1.

Recreation services had cancelled classes following the PHO announcement this week that indoor group fitness classes of any kind were being paused.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

“Following some advocacy by the BC Recreation & Parks Association, the PHO was able to provide clarification that these adult group aquatic classes can continue,” recreation services director Doug Ross said. “We’re happy to be able to start these classes up again as they are very important to the well-being of the participants”.

Recreation Services is working on logistics for classes to start again sometime following the holiday long weekend. Once details are finalized, registered participants will be contacted with the date for the restart of their class.

Youth activities and adult activities with individual participation such as swimming, fitness gym, walking and public skating were not affected by the order and are ongoing.

For updates on recreation opportunities and to pre-register for individual activities, visit the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website at www.gvrec.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon restaurants stay ‘Okanagan strong’ through new COVID restrictions

