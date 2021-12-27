Ice that's been dyed by someone who lives near the 's'-curves on Highway 3 west of the junction with Highway 97. (Contributed)

Colourful frozen waterfall mysteriously returns on Highway 3A, near Penticton

The tradition has been going on for over 10 years now

With winter’s chill fully upon the region once again, another yearly tradition returned along Highway 3A.

Not far from the turn off from Highway 97 in Kaleden, an anonymous resident has taken to colouring the waterfalls at the base along the “S” curve every year.

READ MORE: Colourful ice

With Highway 3 reopened once again to non-essential travel, you might catch a glimpse of the tricoloured ice on your way.

There is rumours that it is a woman from Keremeos who has put on the colourful winter ice display but that has never been confirmed.

If you do want to check it out, make sure you pay attention to road conditions and check DriveBC before you.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
10 years, 1952 dogs: Paws it Foward reflects

Just Posted

The first gondolas making their way up the mountain at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on opening day on Nov. 27. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort addresses COVID-19 rumours

Lake Country’s Kevin Blakely took these photos of twister-like formations called ‘steam devils’ from his home Monday, Dec. 27. The formations were travelling west along Okanagan Lake. (Kevin Blakely photos)
Devil(s) went down to Okanagan Lake

It will be a chilly end to 2021, according to the gang at Environment Canada. (Photo submitted)
Cold end to 2021 in southern Interior

Andrew MacLeod (front, left) of The Co-Operators Solve Insurance Inc. and TJ Dumonceaux from TJ & Steph Real Estate Group, donate $15,000 to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, a way of saying thank you as the pair were rescued by a search and rescue crew while snowmobiling three years ago. Accepting the cheques are COSAR’s training director John Paterson (back from left), president Brad Trites and snowmobile team lead Amos Rossworm. (COSAR photo)
Donation, rescue make for lively week before Christmas for COSAR