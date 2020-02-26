Columbia Basin Trust seeking public feedback for new management plan

There will be a community meeting in Revelstoke in May

The Columbia Basin Trust is updating its management plan and trying to engage with basin communities for their public input.

Residents can share their aspirations for the future online at imagine.ourtrust.org/online-with-thoughtexchange/or in person at an engagement session on May 5, with an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. and a guided conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

People can also call 1-800-505-8998.

“Such a significant part of the trust’s creation 25 years ago was the incredible grassroots engagement undertaken with the people of the basin,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust president and CEO. “This is a time to celebrate the legacy of that engagement, to reflect on our shared history and to imagine our future together in the Basin. I am excited to hear the dreams and ideas that people bring forward and I know they will be as powerful as those of the past.”

The new management plan is expected to be released in early 2021, it was last updated in 2015.

Strileaff said everyone is invited to participate.

