Writer’s Bloc is a weekly event at the Revelstoke Library for budding writers. (File)

Community Calendar events for Aug 7 to Aug 14

Writer’s Bloc

Aug 7

Writer’s who are working on projects are welcome to come and share ideas, give constructive feedback, and be inspired at this weekly get-together. Please bring some writing in progress to share with this supportive group of writers!

Free Drop in.

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Library

Craft Club

Aug 9

Revelstoke Museum & Archives hosts a weekly craft club every Friday at noon, upstairs at the Museum. Bring your knitting, crochet, embroidery, beading, colouring, sketching, or any other craft and join us for an hour or so. Enjoy coffee or tea while crafting and visiting with the other crafters. Children are welcome to come with their parents – a children’s play area is available in the program room.

When: 12 to 1 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Museum & Archives

The Carbons LIVE

Aug 9

Forged in Western Canada, The Carbons are a rock trio known for their high energy and entertaining live shows. The trio delivers huge groovy drums and bass that possess your feet, guitar and vocal melodies that grab you by the earlobes, and lyrics that tickle your soul.

This is going to be a fun show and definitely one not to be missed!

No cover

When: 10 p.m.

Where:River City Pub

Friday Night Karaoke/Burger and Beer Night

Aug 9

Come on out and support your legion, with a great night of Karaoke and a Burger (cooked right in front of you) and a nice cold Beer 10$

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Legion

Western Jaguar with special guests

Aug 9

Hailing from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Western Jaguar is an alternative indie rock group who has established themselves as a creative, dynamic and skilled musical force. Humbly originating as the solo project of songwriter Jeffrey Trainor, Western Jaguar has evolved into a stirring union of reverb drenched guitars, pulsating bass and bruising percussion. These elements are the cornerstones of Western Jaguar’s unmatched sound and provide the foundation for the group’s haunting and memorable melodies. Western Jaguar has drawn comparison to groups such as Catfish and the Bottlemen, Death Cab For Cutie and Cage The Elephant while simultaneously evoking connection to genres such as dream pop, alt rock and post rock.

Tickets available at the door

When: Doors at 9 p.m./Music at 10 p.m.

Where: The Last Drop

Jesse Stewart LIVE

An evening of music with folk punk artist Jesse Stewart on his ‘Shed Life Tour,’ with Mike Desj

No cover

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Last Drop

Soup and A Smile

What better way to start your week than with some hot soup!

Come down to the United Church between 11.30 am to 1.00 pm for Soup & a Smile and enjoy some hot soup, desserts, and tea and coffee!

Free or by donation.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke United Church

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com.

