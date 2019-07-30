Community Calendar events for July 31 to Aug 7

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Heritage Explorers

Aug.1

Each session is $8 per child. Parents can also purchase a 5 session punch card for $35 or an 11 session punch card for $60. If cost is a barrier, please contact the museum.

Theme is Mount Revelstoke Day.

Where: Revelstoke Museum & Archives

When: Aug 1 at 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Pedal & Pint

Aug.1

Revelstoke’s longstanding Pedal ‘n’ Pint series is the weekly gathering of riders for a Thursday evening pedal. Riders meet up at the pub for pints. All skill levels welcome.

Where: Meet at Revelstoke Community Centre parking lot.

When: 6 p.m.

Weekly Meat Draw

Aug. 3

Join the Legion for the weekly meat draw. Meat draw tickets 3 for $1 with 4 draws and 3 chances to win each draw -$15 jugs -$4.50 bottled beer -50/50 tickets $1 each -Mystery Draw & Early bird draw

Open 1pm-7pm+Early bird draw at 3:30 pm So bring your friends and come down for a fun afternoon. Everyone is welcome and there are plenty of chances to win. We are located in the big blue building on 1st street beside Rays Butcher and La Baguette.

Yoga in the Plaza

Aug. 4

Join Allie Bruni-Riendeau of Spanda Collective on Sunday mornings this summer for Yoga in the Rockford Plaza. The class is family friendly and will offer modifications for all levels of practitioner.

Mats provided

$10 suggested donation

Added bonus! Each participant receives a $3 special mocktail courtesy of the Rockford Grill. Choices include black current soda; green tea mojo; virgin caesar and strawberry lemonade.

Where: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

When: 9:30 a.m.

Youth – Pedal and Pop

Aug. 6

Bike rides for youth from 13 years old to 18 years old.

Visit their Facebook page (Stoke Youth Network) for where and when to meet.

Special guest teachers to be announced soon.

Previous story
Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Just Posted

Community Calendar events for July 31 to Aug 7

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to… Continue reading

Dear Editor: Mountain biking should not be allowed in any natural area

They are inanimate objects and have no rights

New signs remind boaters Clean Drain Dry to prevent spread of invasive species

The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

Kelowna’s ELLA Tower hits a construction milestone

Mission Group held a celebration to mark the completion of the building’s concrete structure

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

Downtown Okanagan cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day event will be held in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Most Read