Community Calendar events for July 31 to Aug 7

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Heritage Explorers

Aug.1

Each session is $8 per child. Parents can also purchase a 5 session punch card for $35 or an 11 session punch card for $60. If cost is a barrier, please contact the museum.

Theme is Mount Revelstoke Day.

Where: Revelstoke Museum & Archives

When: Aug 1 at 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Pedal & Pint

Aug.1

Revelstoke’s longstanding Pedal ‘n’ Pint series is the weekly gathering of riders for a Thursday evening pedal. Riders meet up at the pub for pints. All skill levels welcome.

Where: Meet at Revelstoke Community Centre parking lot.

When: 6 p.m.

Weekly Meat Draw

Aug. 3

Join the Legion for the weekly meat draw. Meat draw tickets 3 for $1 with 4 draws and 3 chances to win each draw -$15 jugs -$4.50 bottled beer -50/50 tickets $1 each -Mystery Draw & Early bird draw

Open 1pm-7pm+Early bird draw at 3:30 pm So bring your friends and come down for a fun afternoon. Everyone is welcome and there are plenty of chances to win. We are located in the big blue building on 1st street beside Rays Butcher and La Baguette.

Yoga in the Plaza

Aug. 4

Join Allie Bruni-Riendeau of Spanda Collective on Sunday mornings this summer for Yoga in the Rockford Plaza. The class is family friendly and will offer modifications for all levels of practitioner.

Mats provided

$10 suggested donation

Added bonus! Each participant receives a $3 special mocktail courtesy of the Rockford Grill. Choices include black current soda; green tea mojo; virgin caesar and strawberry lemonade.

Where: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

When: 9:30 a.m.

Youth – Pedal and Pop

Aug. 6

Bike rides for youth from 13 years old to 18 years old.

Visit their Facebook page (Stoke Youth Network) for where and when to meet.

Special guest teachers to be announced soon.