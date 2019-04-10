Anja Sorensen walks the runway in a dress made out of all window coverings at a past Trashion Show. (File photo)

Community Calendar for April 10

Bear Aware AGM

• April 11, 6:30 p.m.

• Community Centre

Join Revelstoke Bear Aware for their 2019 Annual General Meeting! They will be discussing the positive changes over the past year and what we plan on doing for this upcoming bear season.

They will be electing our board, selling memberships, recruiting volunteers and making new friends.

Meeting will be held at the Revelstoke Community Centre in the Macpherson room.

Donnie McDougall

• April 13, 7:30 p.m.,

• Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre, $26.50

The Guess Who’s Donnie McDougall will be performing your favourite hits that rocked the world-American Woman, Bud Rider, No Time, Share the Land and more.

He recorded on the albums, Live At The Paramount, Artificial Paradise, No.10, and Road Food. Contributed songs such as Take It Off Of My Shoulders, Follow Your Daughter Home, Glace Bay Blues, and Samantha’s Living Room.

McDougall rejoined band members Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman, Gary Peterson and Bill Wallace for the The Running Back Thru Canada Tour, 2000 through the end of 2003. After the Running Back Thu Canada reunion, he released a solo album Best Wishes recorded in Winnipeg.

Community clean up

• April 13, 12 p.m.

The snow is melting fast and exposing a season’s worth of waste, so let’s get together and beautify our community!

A clean up event encouraging families, friends, peers, and students to get out into the community and collect the waste uncovered after the spring melt.

You can sign up as a team (family, friends, co-workers), get assigned a location and begin the clean sweep!

No team? No problem! Individuals can meet outside of the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre (600 Campbell Ave.) and travel along the greenbelt, or towards downtown.

Bring your collected waste to the Aquatic Centre at 3 p.m., for free disposal.

Bags and gloves will be provided. Prizes will be awarded for most waste collected (by volume). Contact the North Columbia Environmental Society for more information. 250-683-8721.

Caribou Recovery Plan consultation

• April 15, 5:30 p.m.

• Community Centre

The B.C. Government is hosting engagement sessions to review two draft caribou recovery agreements. The session will provide an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the draft Section 11 Agreement and the draft Partnership Agreement.

Trashion show

• April 21, 3 p.m.,

• Revelstoke Legion

Trashion-fashionable items made from found or recycled materials

In honor of Earth Month (April), Birch & Lace will be hosting their fourth annual Trashion Show Contest. This year they are moving the event downtown to the Revelstoke Legion!

They are encouraging participants to enter the contest by designing and creating an outfit out of recycling and garbage. We will then showcase these outfits with a fashion/trashion show.

There will be prizes for winners of the contest and a stellar silent auction for event goers—all of the money raised will be donated to the North Columbia Environmental Society and a global clean water advocacy group.

Entry forms are available online: http://birchandlacesalon.com/

Tickets are not yet available for purchase.

Previous story
Massage fundraiser to help Vernon man battling cancer

Just Posted

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

Community Calendar for April 10

Bear Aware AGM • April 11, 6:30 p.m. • Community Centre Join… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Drawing inspiration from Revelstoke

Dear Revelstoke, I am feeling inspired lately and it is because of… Continue reading

Revelstoke council not supporting application for campground development near Williamson Lake

The application to the CSRD requires ALR land to be rezoned or issued a temporary use

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for thunderstorms and rain

High of 11 degrees today

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research compared re-operation rates for breast cancer patients before and after a new surgical guideline was introduced five years ago.

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

LETTER: Governments are elected to make decisions

Our governments have had a history of believing that immigration is essential for Canada

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Most Read