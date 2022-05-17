Community Connections hosting Fill-The-Van Spring Food Drive

The Food Bank will be accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations

The Revelstoke food bank held the soft opening of their new location on Nov. 15, 2021. (Keri Knapp Photography/Contributed by Hannah Whitney)

Revelstoke Community Connections are kicking off another year of giving with their Spring Food Drive.

The Community Connections’ Food Bank is running a Fill-the-Van Food Drive on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Outreach and Food Bank Building at 416 Second Street West.

The Food Bank will be accepting non-perishable food items and monetary donations in the back of their branded vehicle.

The Fall Food Drive hosted by Community Connections in 2021 was hugely successful, and they are continuing to support locals who experience food insecurity through donation efforts. They added that food insecurity is experienced by individuals and households of varying socio-economic status, and that the definition of a deserving food bank user is changing.

“What was once a modest income is no longer enough to support a comfortable and secure life,” said the Community Connections’ Food and Outreach Team in a press release. “Food, a basic necessity of life, is becoming more and more unaffordable given the rising prices and the declining environmental climate.”

To find out more about the food drive or to ask any questions contact belizabeth@community-connections.ca.

Monetary donations will also be accepted online via their donor page, https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/905.

