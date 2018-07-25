The 2017 Spirit of Revelstoke award recipients. This year, Community Futures Revelstoke are looking for a new logo to represent the movement. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Community Futures Revelstoke calls on community for new logo contest

Calling all local artists — Community Futures Revelstoke is seeking a new logo for their Spirit of Revelstoke initiative.

The contest, open to all ages, will award the successful artist with a $500 cash prize and bragging rights to the logo, which will be used for the Spirit of Revelstoke award as well as for events and initiatives that coincide with the awards values.

RELATED: Community volunteers recognized at Spirit of Revelstoke awards

Submissions for the award can be sent as a high resolution pdf (with 300 dpi or higher), jpeg, eps or png file and must be in colour.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, August 31 at 4 p.m. and should be sent to Brooke Burke by email at bburke@revelstokecf.com.

The top three designs will be picked by the Community Futures Revelstoke Volunteer Committee and then released to the public for a community vote.

Artistic direction for the logo has been left up to the artists, with the only instruction from Community Futures being “how you picture the Spirit of Revelstoke.”

The Spirit of Revelstoke project was launched by Community Futures on January 31, 2012 as part of an effort to promote and honour volunteerism within Revelstoke.

To date, the Spirit of Revelstoke has been awarded to 104 recipients who have made “outstanding contributions to our community.”

Any questions regarding the contest can be directed to the Community Futures Revelstoke office at (250) 837-5345 or via email to bburke@revelstokecf.com.

