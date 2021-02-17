A resident shared a photo of a snow fort listed as a rental unit online to the Vernon Rant and Rave (Uncensored) Facebook page Feb. 16, 2021. (Kyle Lewis/Facebook)

Cool apartment a warm welcome to tight housing market in Vernon

For just $1,000 per month, this cool one-bedroom snow fort could be yours

At a time when the local housing market is making trouble for those looking to rent, a new hot (cold?) listing has caught locals’ attention.

Following news that Vernon’s housing vacancy rate has dropped to historic lows, a resident shared an image to the Vernon Rant and Rave (Uncensored) Facebook group of a snow fort listed online as a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in Vernon for $1,000 per month.

“And they will include one extension cord,” Kyle Lewis’s post reads, presumably to be used for heating.

Last week, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation published data for October 2020 which showed Vernon has a one per cent vacancy rate, due to the pandemic’s effects on top of a hot real estate market in the area.

“We have not had a market like that since 2008,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said. “For the last five or six years, Vernon has hovered around 1.5-1.6.”

Many residents are struggling just to find a place to rent, with the average two-bedroom suite costing approximately $1,500 a month.

Meanwhile, median home prices in B.C. are up nine per cent this year to $585,000, according to a report by Central 1 — the organization that handles financial services, digital banking and other resources for more than 250 credit unions — which also forecasts prices to climb another six per cent in 2021.

Following the lead of the tongue-in-cheek listing, another forecast could provide some market relief: Environment Canada is forecasting more snow for the Vernon area on Thursday.

READ MORE: Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

READ MORE: CMHC: Rental vacancies, prices edged up as COVID-19 spread across Canada

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Housingrental marketSnow

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

A Facebook advertisement for a ‘one-bedroom’ igloo garnered plenty of comments and messages. (Facebook)
Facebook post advertises ‘one-bedroom’ Victoria igloo for $1,170 per month

Satirical post makes light of region’s tough rental market

