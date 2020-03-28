Ron Newport’s vintage ambulance made an appearance at the Morning Star office Friday, March 27. Newport has outfitted the ambulance to show appreciation for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

‘Corona Busters’: Vernon man drives vintage ambulance in appreciation of health-care workers

Rob Newport says he aims to make people smile during the COVID-19 pandemic with Ghostbusters-themed ride

He’s not the man you call, but he’s the man who aims to brighten your day with his vintage ambulance, complete with a Ghostbusters-themed thank you to health-care workers.

Ron Newport said the long-retired ambulance has always elicited smiles from those who see it.

Wanting to spread positive energy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he decalled the famous Ghost Busters logo and “who you gonna call?” slogan on the front doors.

Replacing the usual answer are the words, “Corona Busters!”

“I just brought it out because every time I’ve ever driven this, people come out of the woodwork and they smile, parents bring their kids over… it’s just to get people smiling,” Newport said.

Newport attached a message on the rear of the ambulance to show appreciation for the real paramedics and health-care workers who are faced with the unprecedented times.

“Thank you to the brave, dedicated health-care workers, risking their own well-being to care for us and fight COVID-19! Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful,” the sign reads.

Newport hopes no one will mistake him for an actual ambulance, and said he disabled the siren to avoid an accidental impersonation of a modern ambulance.

READ MORE: T-Rex sends a message to Kamloops residents during COVID-19

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon couple gets engaged in quarantine

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Playground closures well received in Summerland

Just Posted

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Second Vernon-area high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

MP Morrison touts non-partisan effort to provide relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

The federal government has announced a slew of economic initiatives for those impacted by the pandemic

Revelstoke students to remain home next week

The district said staff are preparing for learning opportunities for students from home

Community newspapers bring people together in time of isolation

Black Press offices have been receiving calls of support, appreciation

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

World update, 9:30 p.m. March 27: Positive news in Korea as U.S. hits 100,000 cases

The United States now has the most coronavirus cases of any country in the world

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

‘Corona Busters’: Vernon man drives vintage ambulance in appreciation of health-care workers

Rob Newport says he aims to make people smile during the COVID-19 pandemic with Ghostbusters-themed ride

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Most Read