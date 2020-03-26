Couple self-isolating at their Summerland farm

Marty Van Alphen feeds chickens on his farm on Handley Street in Summerland. Since returning from Mexico on March 19, Marty and Linda Van Alphen have been self-isolating on their property. (Contributed)

For Marty and Linda Van Alphen, their world now extends to the end of their property on Handley Street, where they are in self-isolation.

The couple returned to Canada from Mexico on March 19, on one of the last flights back to Canada. This was at the same time as restrictions were being increased to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

READ ALSO: 55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

At present, more than 475,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 21,000 have died.

In British Columbia, there were 617 cases as of March 24, with 13 deaths.

One restriction, which had been put in place before they returned to Canada, was a requirement that all travellers returning to the country must undergo a 14-day self-isolation period as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

During this period, the Van Alphens are working to have life continue as normally as possible.

While they are not able to leave, neighbours are calling them daily and offering to bring them food or other supplies they may need during the isolation.

Linda Van Alphen said she and her husband are feeling good despite being limited to their property.

“We’re in our home and on our farm,” she said, adding that they are feeling calm and healthy during the quarantine period.

She believes a positive attitude is helping to contribute to their health.

“I think fear does something to our autoimmune system,” she said.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus