Residents at Armstrong's Heaton Place retirement community had their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

COVID vaccination party at North Okanagan retirement community

Heaton Place residents in Armstrong are celebrating after getting their first round of shots Friday

After getting their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday morning, Heaton Place residents were in the mood to celebrate.

The Armstrong retirement community had balloons, music and signage ready for the big day, March 12. A team of nine Interior Health staff and nurses arrived with a refrigerated batch of Pfizer shots to be administered.

Carrie O’Neill, resident relations coordinator, said the long awaited day went off without a hitch.

“We spaced them out and the nurses went and gave them their shots; it went so smoothly, it was such a beautiful thing,” she said.

It’s the first of two doses that are required for full vaccine efficacy, hence the sign that reads “Almost free at last!”

The next round of shots won’t be for another four weeks; the residents will be staying put until April 15 with COVID protocols still in place.

As for the shot itself, the residents assured it’s nothing to fear.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” said one resident from the many that stood in the entrance to have a bit of fun with their first big step towards COVID-19 inoculation.

“Didn’t even hurt!” said another.

Asked if they’re looking forward to a return to freedom come April, most replied with a definite, if somewhat tepid “yes” — and tepid only because most seem content with the care provided staff indoors at Heaton Place.

“This is a great place to be and we’re not a bit sorry we moved in here,” said one resident in his early 90s. “They take good care of us.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

READ MORE: WHO grants emergency use of J&J vaccine to assist in global vaccine efforts

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Residents at Armstrong's Heaton Place retirement community had their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Previous story
Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners
Next story
South Okanagan shelter debate delays BC Housing audit

Just Posted

Lisa Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: Lisa Cyr helps build a safer and more inclusive Revelstoke

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector

Photos from the Ministry of Environment’s compliance report from a June 9, 2020 inspection of the Revelstoke landfill. (Ministry of Environment)
CSRD could be fined $300K for Revelstoke landfill problems

The CSRD awaits further direction following province’s concerns on landfill’s septic system and litter

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

The growth in popularity of the Kelowna Farmers' Market is reflective of introducing innovative changes to the city's local economy. (File photo)
BC Chamber: Thompson-Okanagan businesses in good shape to recover from pandemic

BC Chamber of Commerce president optimistic about post-COVID economy

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

Input wanted in new wastewater plan as district’s sewer system nears max capacity

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)
Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
South Okanagan shelter debate delays BC Housing audit

Council was provided with a plan for an audit the same day they rejected the permit extension request

JC Rathwell (left) pictured with Bonnie Schadeck and Jim Armitage of Sassy Shoes, one of the first Kelowna businesses to test iSupport Local, an app dedicated to shopping local. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Okanagan entrepreneur launches app dedicated to shopping, supporting local

iSupport Local app and website created to support Okanagan small businesses, entrepreneurs

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer west of Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish blaze in trailer

The empty trailer alongside the highway was unoccupied.

Residents at Armstrong's Heaton Place retirement community had their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID vaccination party at North Okanagan retirement community

Heaton Place residents in Armstrong are celebrating after getting their first round of shots Friday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 exposures have been confirmed at three Kelowna schools, March 12. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at three Kelowna schools

Individuals are self isolating at home, with support from health teams

This black lab got into trouble on March 6 by the boat launch in Marine Park in Salmon Arm after he pounced on a ball that had been stuck in the ice for a while. Thanks to three passersby, he was rescued. (Ron Banville photo)
Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Avid photographer sees dog plunge through ice, young girl get stuck in mud near wharf

Most Read