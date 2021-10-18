Credit Union staff make a difference throughout Okanagan

Staff at a local business are clocking out early to lend a hand in their community.

Interior Savings calls it their Day of Difference, on Oct. 21, where the Credit Union gives thanks to its members and gives back to the community.

The day-long celebration will kick off with a breakfast for employees and locally made gifts for members. Then, in the afternoon, over 400 employees will fan out across their community to volunteer and surprise people with almost $10,000 in gifts, random acts of kindness and cheques to local non-profits.

From Vernon to West Kelowna you’ll find employees volunteering all over town, cleaning up streets and streams, helping groups like Mamas for Mamas, Helens Acres, Kelowna Hospice, Clubhouse Farms and Silver Lake Forestry Camp with fall property clean up, and popping up here and there with gifts and random acts of kindness. Donations will also be made to the Food Bank, CMHA, Foundry, BC Children’s Hospital and Paws it Forward.

Interior Savings’ Day of Difference is held each year on International Credit Union Day.

“It’s a day when credit unions around the globe celebrate the history and achievements of the credit union movement and all those who have been a part of it. As a cooperative, we believe we can make the greatest difference in people’s lives by working together and this is one way to say thanks to our members and to the many non-profit partners who are helping to make our community strong,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said.

