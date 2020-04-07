Despite COVID-19, there will be an Easter egg hunt in Revelstoke

The event will be hosted by Revelstoke Cycling Association

The Easter bunny is still coming to Revelstoke.

Starting on April 12, the Revelstoke Cycling Association is running a week-long, scavenger hunt by bicycle.

There will be two different courses, one as a family-friendly short course within town and another as a longer, road riding challenge.

The association said folks can complete the course over several days, to allow for physical distancing.

In both courses, participants must pedal to six stations to find an “egg”, take a selfie at each station and upload the pictures onto Instagram with the hashtag #revybunnyhop.

Each photo uplaoded with the hashtag gives each participant and entry into a prize draw, provided by Skookum Cycle & Ski.

The association said to qualify for prizing all participants must have a valid RCA membership, use bikes as the only means of transportation and follow current social distancing guidelines (i.e. only members of the same households can ride together, everyone else must stay a minimum of two metres apart).

Clues for the egg locations will be released on April 12 at 10 a.m. and the hunt will end April 19 at 6 p.m.

