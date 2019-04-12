District of Lake Country tackles dog poop

The district has more than 35 dispensers installed and 100 public garbage bins

The District of Lake Country is reminding dog owners to pick up their dog’s poop.

The district currently has more than 35 dog bag dispensers for pet owners and said that 22,000 dog bags were used last year.

“If there is not a dog bag dispenser or one of the 100 public garbage receptacles on your walking route please bring a few plastic bags from home and carry your pet’s poop back home to put it in your garbage bin,” said the District of Lake Country in a social media post.

The district also said that pet waste washes into storm drains, pollutes rivers, lakes and drinking water sources.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon RCMP seek car break-in stories

Just Posted

New taxi company coming to Revelstoke

Howard’s Taxi expects to be operational by early next week

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

One hour closures expected

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Teen’s death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Jazz club to play this weekend at the Regent Hotel

The band is called Together Again

Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Okanagan chocolatier

Penticton’s Accent Chocolate owners talk chocolate

Okanagan philanthropist shares journey of healing and hope

Penticton Youth Resource Centre fundraiser features guest speaker Tom Budd

Gin made from Okanagan ingredients to be offered at Kelowna restaurants

The Whole Truth, a gin made from the spirits of 20,000 Okanagan apples is at RauDZ Regional Table

Williamson, Vernon Vipers primed for PG

BC Hockey League final between Snakes and Spruce Kings starts Friday in Prince George

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

District of Lake Country tackles dog poop

The district has more than 35 dispensers installed and 100 public garbage bins

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Horses belong on Okanagan Rail Trail

LETTER: Trail impressive, but why can’t horses be allowed

Most Read