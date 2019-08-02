Doe, a deer: Revelstoke teen’s wildlife photo printed nationally

Alexi Mostert is an avid teenage photographer in Revelstoke. She just got her photo of a white-tailed deer in the new Canadian Geographic Special Collectors Edition of the best wildlife photography of 2020. (Submitted) Alexi Mostert is an avid teenage photographer in Revelstoke. She just got her photo of a white-tailed deer in the new Canadian Geographic Special Collectors Edition of the best wildlife photography of 2020. (Submitted)

Other examples of Alexi Mostert’s work can be found on her instagram.

