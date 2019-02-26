Zeus. (GoFundMe)

Dog missing 10 days reunited with family after Lower Mainland crash

Zeus was rounded up and returned to his owners.

A dog lost and injured in a rollover crash on a Langley highway has been found and reunited with his owners after 10 days on the loose.

Zeus was riding with his family on Feb. 15 when the car hydroplaned, crashed into a barrier, and rolled on the Trans Canada Highway in Surrey near 177A Street.

Zeus was ejected from the vehicle and fled in a panic.

RCMP officers on the scene tried to round him up, and one searched in the bushes for an hour before he had to resume his normal duties – returning later to search on his own time, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Gabriela Ordonez posted a frantic request to get her family’s dog back on GoFundMe, trying to raise money for pet searchers.

“He is injured (bleeding from paws and face), scared, and unfamiliar with the area he’s in,” she wrote. “My mom is beyond heartbroken and I just want our baby to be back home, safe and warm.”

But for more than a week, with temperatures below freezing at night, there was no sign of the dog.

On Feb. 25, staff in the Langley RCMP radio room fielded a call of a loose dog, around 96th Avenue and Telegraph Trail in North Langley, a few miles from where Zeus had last been seen.

The caller said the dog wasn’t aggressive, and the radio room operators began to wonder if the dog could be the missing Zeus, Largy said.

“A few more questions to the caller, it became apparent to the operators in our radio room that Zeus had been spotted,” said Largy. The caller and people from several local businesses helped contain the scared dog, though he kept trying to run away, until they called his name.

“The name Zeus was magic,” said Largy. “As soon as he heard his name, he calmed down and started kissing and licking the caller.”

They confirmed his identity when they found his name on his collar and quickly contacted his family to return the somewhat thinner dog back home.

“A big thank you to everyone who called in,” said Largy. “Getting Zeus home was a very big group effort!”

Ordonez confirmed Zeus is back in a GoFundMe update, and said she’ll be putting the money raised towards his vet bills.

