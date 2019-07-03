POURING CIDER Mike Petkau of Nomad Cider pours a glass during the Grand Sommelier Express. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

Event paired wines and steam train in Summerland

Grand Sommelier Express was organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Grand Sommelier Express event took place at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway.

For four years running, it has been a sold out event that treated everyone to wine and food tasting from the Summerland region, all the while enjoying a historic train trip through time.

Guests stepped aboard the steam train for the hour and half journey through the picturesque landscape that ended at the Trout Creek trestle bridge and at the same time enjoyed on board tasting of the local beverages.

READ ALSO: Summerland to host fourth annual Grand Sommelier Express

READ ALSO: Bottleneck Drive tasting rooms to open in April

Conductor Ron Belisle gave an informative talk on the history of the original railway.

Built in 1912 by the CPR during the gold rush, it would transport gold, silver, and copper. Tracks stretched 325 miles and is said to be one of the most difficult railways ever built as it was constructed over three different mountain ranges.

In 1964 the last passenger train ran through the Kettle Valley.

However the Kettle Valley Rail Society saved 60 kilometres of the original line and now offer special events, aboard the steam engine, May through October.

Back at the station guests enjoyed a reception which was partnered by Brodo Kitchen and 24 wineries, cideries, breweries and a distillery from our local region.

The Anna Jacyszyn Trio entertained the enthusiastic crowd as they enjoyed scrumptious food and drink.

Ron Kubek, Director of the Bottleneck Drive event gave most of the credit to Donita Dyer, the coordinator of the event who is responsible for putting everything together from the interactive website to the end product that the lucky guests who were able to purchase tickets enjoyed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

ON THE TRAIN Neil Andrews, brakeman at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway, was present at the wine event. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

SUMMERLAND ROYALTY Members of Summerland’s royalty greeted passengers on the steam train. From left are princess Katrina Kirschmann, queen Sage Beddome and princess Verity Taylor. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

WINE SAMPLES Shirley Fehr of Sleeping Giant Winery pours a glass for Tammy Seagris. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

WINE EVENT Tyson Felt of Heaven’s Gate Winery pours wine during the Grand Sommelier Express. (Jennifer Smith/Black Press)

Previous story
In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Just Posted

Federal funding for Highway 1 four-laning east of Revelstoke

Bernadette Jordan minister of Rural Economic Development made the announcement today

New Okanagan highway maintenance contractor fails to meet sweeping targets

Acciona failed to meet targets for several reasons, including not having full equipment fleet

Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 3

Broken Brothers July 4, 10 p.m. River City Pub Free Broken Brothers… Continue reading

Disabled athletes paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

Two athletes with spinal cord injuries will paddle and bike to raise awareness for adaptive sports

Aerial Adventure Park now open at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has officially opened its newest summer attraction, an Aerial… Continue reading

In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

North Okanagan RCMP respond to 240 calls over long weekend

Police say weekend went successful with little to no major issues

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

Lake Country RCMP seek to ID family in photos found in recovered items

Pile of children’s things, clothing, books and photo CDs believed to be dumped from stolen car

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store holds customer appreciation day

Event on Saturday marks auxiliary’s 110th anniversary

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has a long history

For 110 years, the auxiliary has raised funds for health care needs

Popular Vernon wading pool remains closed after vandalism

Lakeview Park Wading Pool was set to open Friday, June 28 but is now expected to open Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

Most Read