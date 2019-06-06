There will once again be license free fishing at Williamson Lake on Father’s Day. (File photo)

Family Fishing Weekend at Williamson Lake June 14

No license required and loaner rods and tackle available

An initiative launched two decades ago to offer families a fun, affordable Father’s Day activity has become a staple Father’s Day tradition in communities throughout the province.

Growing from a handful of events in Vancouver, Victoria and the Okanagan, there are now nearly 50 events throughout the province, joining a larger Father’s Day trend of creating experiences and making memories with Dad to celebrate Father’s Day while kicking off the fishing season.

Family Fishing Weekend events take place June 14 – 16, 2019 with six organized events in the Kootenays. In Revelstoke the event will be at Williamson Lake on June 16.

The events combine fishing, learning and socializing for an estimated 40,000 participants who range from avid anglers to those trying the sport for the first time.

Family Fishing Weekend events are free, with hands-on instruction available to interested participants. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are provided for those who do not have their own gear. The events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share freshwater and saltwater fishing tips and learn about environmental stewardship and the tradition of recreational fishing.

Fishing licence requirements are waived for the weekend, meaning Canadian residents can fish licence-free over the three days, although some requirements remain in effect. Details are posted on the BC Family Fishing website and the Fisheries and Oceans website.

“We are excited to see the growth of these events and how they have evolved into a fundamental family tradition in many communities,” says Cam Aronetz, Family Fishing Society president. “We would love to see fishing with Dad on Father’s Day become the equivalent of Mother’s Day brunch with Mom.”

Family Fishing Weekend events to be held in the Kootenays.

Castlegar-Pass Creek Campground -June 16

Invermere-Lillian Lake -June 15

Nakusp-Arrow Lakes -June 15

Nelson-Cottonwood Lake -June 16

Revelstoke-Williamson Lake -June 16

Trail-Champion Lakes Provincial Park -June 15

Fort Steele-Kootenay Trout Hatchery -June 15

Cranbrook-Idlewild Lake -June 16

Events are supported by the Family Fishing Society and organized by Fish and Game clubs, the Conservation Officer Service, municipalities, community groups, and local businesses.

“It has been exciting to watch families become engaged with fishing through these events,” says Provincial Coordinator of the Family Fishing Society of BC, Jessica Yarwood. “By providing gear and instruction in a fun environment the events are very accessible to families with children of all ages.”

The Family Fishing Society of BC was established in 2001 to encourage new anglers as well as promote and coordinate Family Fishing Weekend and other angling initiatives targeted toward families and young people. 2019 marks the 20th year of the licence-free fishing weekend.

Family Fishing Weekend at Williamson Lake June 14

