Finding the right path: New hire helps Revelstoke businesses navigate COVID-19

More than one-third of businesses in Revelstoke have lost revenues beyond 50 per cent due to COVID-19, according to a recent survey by Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

While COVID-19 is causing stress on our local economy, there’s a new outreach contractor in Revelstoke to help businesses weather the financial storm.

And she’s free.

Carolyn Gibson was hired by Community Futures Revelstoke in November to help businesses navigate government COVID-19 programs until the end of March.

“When nobody knows where to turn, I help them find the right path,” she said.

Carolyn Gibson also works for Startup Revelstoke that was formed in 2017 to help nurture and support diversification in out local economy. (Submitted)

Gibson said she has already been in touch with over 100 businesses in Revelstoke, helping them apply for financial assistance, create COVID-19 safety plans and even set up Facebook pages.

Community Futures said Revelstoke might be the only community in the province to offer this service for free.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Canadian government has established a long list of support programs from grants and loans to wage subsidies.

It can be overwhelming, said Gibson for someone to navigate through the options.

“It’s nice to have someone beside you, so we can figure this out together.”

Gibson said COVID-19 fatigue is starting to set in and many businesses are worried.

Although more than one-third of businesses in Revelstoke have lost revenues beyond 50 per cent due to COVID-19, those in tourism are hardest hit. Approximately two-thirds in that sector reported losses greater than 75 per cent, according to a recent survey by the Revelstoke Review.

Almost 30 per cent of Revelstoke businesses said they would not survive the COVID-19 crisis or were unsure.

“People do not want to take on much more debt. There’s fear that they won’t get out of it,” said Gibson.

If you are a business looking for some help, contact Gibson at: startup@revelstokecf.com or text: 250-814-3952.

