Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, completed his 41-kilometre unicycle ride from his neighbourhood off Westside Road near Fintry Provincial Park to his Seaton Secondary school in Vernon in five hours Oct. 12, 2020. He was accompanied by Jamie Martell, left, and Mike Cantryn, right. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Five hour ride to North Okanagan high school on one wheel

Vernon high school student completed 41-kilometre unicycle ride to raise funds, awareness

In only five hours, 15-year-old Aiden Satterthwaite completed his 41-kilometre unicycle ride from a subdivision near Fintry to his high school in Vernon.

The Grade 10 W.L. Seaton Secondary student completed the lengthy route, the same his bus takes, around 1:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, while many were preparing to sit down for a turkey-filled feast.

And he did it all to raise awareness of the importance of play while raising money to build a park to serve his community.

“I feel good,” he said upon completing the major undertaking.

Satterthwaite’s team, comprised of Mike Cantryn and Jamie Martell, said it was hard to keep up with the young unicyclist at times.

Uphills weren’t an easy battle, Satterthwaite said, but the downhills were especially difficult.

The teen, with just over a year of unicycling experience under his belt, said without brakes or anything to hang onto, riding downhill can be challenging.

Yet, he arrived — early — and in a good mood. He did seem excited to get a ride home.

He was greeted at the school grounds by friends and family and was presented with a bouquet of red roses, cheers and even more donations.

Jason Satterthwaite, Aiden’s father, said the idea to raise funds for a new park was all Aiden’s. While donations continue to collect on Satterthwaite’s GoFundMe campaign, Jason said cannabis shop owners on Westside Road challenged each other to donate to the cause so before the family goes home to a well-deserved meal, he’ll have to make a stop to collect more donations.

“It has been my dream as a small boy to see a playground built,” said Satterthwaite. “I would love to see that happen.”

All the money he raises will be held in trust by the North Westside Community Association. Its parks committee is currently looking at the options of new park development.

“I know I would be gone off to college long before any park is built out here,” he said. “I am doing this fundraiser so the little kids growing up here will be able to enjoy a dream I have long had.”

Satterthwaite launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $5,000 toward the project. As of Monday, Oct. 12, more than $3,000 has been raised.

“In the days of Snapchat, Fortnite and Zoom classrooms, I want everyone to remember how important it is to get out and play today,” said Satterthwaite. “To exercise not only your body but to also your mind.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to stay put, Satterthwaite didn’t sit idly by. Instead, he taught himself how to juggle and continued to improve his skills on his unicycle and he’s training for his black belt in taekwondo, his dad said.

To donate to the development of a new park, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Vernon rec service report paints picture of summer in COVID-19

READ MORE: VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, completed his 41-kilometre unicycle ride from his neighbourhood off Westside Road near Fintry Provincial Park to his Seaton Secondary school in Vernon in five hours Oct. 12, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
Vernon teen takes on 41 km unicycle challenge for new park
Next story
Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs

Just Posted

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

UPDATE: Revelstoke woman returns home after being missing for 18 hours

Her family worried as she has post partum depression

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

All accounted for after structure fire at North Okanagan garlic farm

RCMP confirm everyone associated with the property are safe

Movie filmed in Okanagan suspended following positive COVID-19 test

Health authorities say there is no risk for locals

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs

After losing two babies, the Tregonings have reached out to the community for assistance

Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

DunnEnzies wanted to help Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna through hard times

Most Read