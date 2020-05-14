The Vernon SPCA is looking for foster homes for kittens. (BC SPCA photo)

Foster homes needed for Vernon kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

Spring brings flowers, showers and babies. With that in mind, the Vernon SPCA is planning for kittens needing care.

The local branch is looking for foster families to help during kitten season.

“Hundreds of unwanted kittens and pregnant cats will soon arrive at our shelters and we anticipate needing extra help caring for these sweet animals,” states the Vernon BC SPCA. “While we are not accepting general applications for volunteers at this time, we have a need for specialized kitten/cat foster homes.”

Kittens under six weeks of age, bottle feeding kittens, pregnant cats and mother cats with kittens will need foster homes.

If you can help, submit an application at: http://bttr.im/ljfpk

“Our team is reviewing applications now, in preparation for online training webinars next week,” said the Vernon and district branch.

“Now more than ever, it takes a team! If you are able to help by fostering a cat and/or kittens thank you for making this special commitment. And regardless, thank you for everything you do for the animals!”

READ MORE: BC SPCA partners with Animal Food Bank to expand Okanagan pet services

READ MORE: Donations needed for BC SPCA Vernon branch

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animal SheltersCatsFoster care

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Just Posted

Parking fees halt Revelstoke development

Zoning requires four more parking stalls than are in the plans, which is an $86,400 charge

Revelstoke volunteers sew almost 1,000 face masks to fight COVID-19

The masks are free with a donation to the food bank

Revelstoke RCMP launching online reporting system May 20

People will be able to report minor crimes that occurred in Revelstoke online

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Revelstoke reopens some public spaces; not skate park or playgrounds

The mayor said he hopes to reopen other public spaces in coming weeks

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Foster homes needed for Vernon kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

Armstrong retirement home puts out call for fabric masks

Heaton Place is seeking donations of masks for its senior residents during COVID-19

Three men arrested after police foot-chase in Kamloops

One of the men arrested was in his 30s and from Surrey

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read