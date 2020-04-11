Free Revelstoke workshop for entrepreneurs mental health during pandemic

The online class is scheduled for April 20

Community Futures is offering a free workshop to help entrepreneurs’ mental health during the pandemic.

The organization said the class is aimed to give the business community the tools and resources to assist them through these difficult times.

“To let them know, they are not alone,” said Brooke Burke, executive assistant.

The organization said entrepreneurs have unique stresses to begin with compared to employees, such as paying the mortgage or rent for the business.

“People out there are really struggling,” said Burke.

“However, everyone is in the same boat.”

Around the globe, financial markets are continuing to spiral and unemployment is on the rise.

Banff, another municipality that depends largely on tourism, estimates its unemployment at more than 85 per cent.

READ MORE: ‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

A recent survey released last month to businesses in Canmore suggests 30 per cent of businesses may not reopen once the global pandemic comes to an end. The province said there is no chance for “normality” returning this month and only a slight possibility for the next.

Burke continued the workshop will be a safe space, where people can be themselves.

The class is scheduled for April 20. Those interested can sign up on Community Futures’ website.

READ MORE: Young man seriously injured at shuttered ski resort near Kelowna

READ MORE: 40 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., five pandemic-related deaths

Coronavirus

