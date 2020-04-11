Free Revelstoke workshop for entrepreneurs mental health during pandemic

Community Futures is offering a free workshop to help entrepreneurs’ mental health during the pandemic.
The organization said the class is aimed to give the business community the tools and resources to assist them through these difficult times.
“To let them know, they are not alone,” said Brooke Burke, executive assistant.
The organization said entrepreneurs have unique stresses to begin with compared to employees, such as paying the mortgage or rent for the business.
“People out there are really struggling,” said Burke.
“However, everyone is in the same boat.”
Burke continued the workshop will be a safe space, where people can be themselves.
The class is scheduled for April 20. Those interested can sign up on Community Futures’ website.
Coronavirus
