Friends, family rally in Tour de Cure to support Kelowna woman diagnosed with cancer

The event takes place in the Fraser Valley and Kelowna on August 27

Preparations to walk down the aisle in a white dress were squashed for a bride-to-be who instead spent months wearing a hospital gown at the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna.

Chelsea Sulentich, 29, was diagnosed with bone cancer earlier this year, forcing her to press pause on all of her life plans to instead focus on treatments and surgery.

Sulentich’s friends and family weren’t going to let her fight by herself, working as a support team they are banding together, to ride in the Tour de Cure, which supports the BC Cancer Foundation.

Team Cure Chelsea is riding in the event to take action instead of becoming overwhelmed by sadness and shock. Funds raised throughout the ride support BC Cancer’s team of clinicians, scientists and researchers, to give hope to those fighting cancer.

Sulentich is also not one to let life pass her by. Not wanting to let the diagnosis rule her, Sulentich got a six-hour pass from the hospital to marry her partner Jordan.

The Tour de Cure presented by Wheaton Precious Metals is B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser, helping the BC Cancer Foundation power vital research and transformations in care. This year’s one-day, multi-distance event takes place in the Fraser Valley on Aug. 27.

Team Cure Chelsea will be riding in Kelowna, to be close to Chelsea.

Those wishing to donate or learn more about the Tour de Cure and BC Cancer Foundation can visit tourdecure.ca.

