A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist Frankie and Billie Douglas as Frankie undergoes surgeries related to an illness which leaves her bones brittle. (GoFundMe photo)

A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist Frankie and Billie Douglas as Frankie undergoes surgeries related to an illness which leaves her bones brittle. (GoFundMe photo)

Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

A $5,000 goal has been set to assist Billie and Frankie Douglas as Frankie spends time in hospital

A fundraiser has been launched to support a Shuswap family whose young child suffers from brittle bone disease.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to assist them, Frankie Douglas was diagnosed with a rare disease called McCune-Albright Polyostotic Fiberous Dysplasia/Cranial Facial Dysplasia before her first birthday. The fundraiser page says numerous surgeries and complications have been an emotional, physical and financial strain on both Frankie and her mother Billie.

Read More: Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Read More: VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

The page states they are in the midst of a months-long hospital stay as Frankie undergoes surgeries. The goal is to raise $5,000 to assist with the cost of bills, food and other expenses such as winter tires for Billie’s car.

“With the holiday season coming fast, any money will help ease her financial burden and help her focus more on herself and Frankie,” the page reads.

It will be a tough road ahead for the Douglases. The GoFundMe page describes the hormone blocking cancer drugs which Frankie has to take to prevent further issues. She has also suffered many broken bones and her skull above her optic nerve continues to thicken, possibly leading to blindness in the future.

As of Oct. 30, the GoFundMe page had received $860 of its $5,000 goal.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

medical bills

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Just Posted

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Global expert says Okanagan Basin Water Board offers sustainable path forward

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)
Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

According to 54 years of data from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Mail-in-ballots coming in from Columbia River Revelstoke

In a progress report Elections BC said around 45 per cent of those issued have been returned

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist Frankie and Billie Douglas as Frankie undergoes surgeries related to an illness which leaves her bones brittle. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

A $5,000 goal has been set to assist Billie and Frankie Douglas as Frankie spends time in hospital

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Tina Seminara died in hospital following an alleged brutal beating. Her husband Rod Flavell was later charged with manslaughter.
Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife appears in court

Roderick Flavell, 61, is out on bail

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in the Okanagan – but not on Vancouver Island – over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen
CHARTS: New COVID-19 cases have doubled in Okanagan over last week

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region.

Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, B.C. photo: Sparkling Hill Resort’s Facebook
COVID-19: Okanagan resort closes temporarily after staffer tests positive

Vernon resort closes for 11 days as precautionary measure

Most Read