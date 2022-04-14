Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 14

The former CPR Kiosk in its new location near the Co-Op Shopping Centre (now City Furniture), 1960s. (Estelle Dickey photo 9099)

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, April 16, 1892

Revelstoke men Raymond Allen and Hugh Ross invented and took out a patent on a machine designed to facilitate the screwing of nuts used on the bolts joining railway plates. It was expected that it could do the work of four men with a monkey wrench.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 12, 1902

Revelstoke was seeing an interest in the game of Ping Pong, also known as table tennis. A tournament for the benefit of the hospital was proposed.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, April 17, 1912

The newspaper reported the sinking of the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland as the most terrible disaster in the history of mercantile marine travel.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 13, 1922

J. T. Lauthers was developing his asbestos claims at Sidmouth, about 20 miles south of Revelstoke. He obtained excellent samples with good prospects of first class weaving fibre. He expected to get down about 16 to 18 feet this spring, opening a cut to show up the fibre.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 15, 1932

Alderman Pradolini was concerned that the city may not be able to use up the allotment of relief money available unless additional men were put to work at once. The funding was expected to end by the first of May. The current work project being funded was the storm sewer on Connaught Avenue.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 16, 1942

Japanese men from the coast were being forced into road construction camps on the West Road between Revelstoke and Sicamous. Outfit cars were placed on the siding at Three Valley, Taft, Cambie, and Solsqua, and carpenter gangs were quickly erecting camp buildings. Each of the outfit cars was under guard by special constables of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The city was pleased with the economic benefit of the camps to Revelstoke, as a large number of local men were hired for camp construction, and supplies and food would be purchased from here. The newspaper reported, “The Japanese are young men and appear to be quite pleased with their lot.” This sentiment was not borne out by letters and interviews with those interned.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 17, 1952

A.W. Lundell, member of the Provincial legislature for the Revelstoke Riding, revealed that the Mines Department spent $195,703 in the Revelstoke district on mines and trails during the past three years, compared to $25,990 for the previous five years. Mr. Lundell paid tribute to the interest the Mines Department had shown in Revelstoke district during his term in office.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 12, 1962

The CPR kiosk which stood for many years on the east end of the platform at the station was moved to the parking lot on the west side of Mackenzie Avenue. It would now be used for a tourist office by the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber was anticipating increased tourist traffic with the upcoming opening of the Rogers Pass Highway later in the year.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 13, 1972

When construction on the Mica Dam was halted for the winter, the dam towered about 640 feet above bedrock. Mica Dam Contractors, the consortium building the dam 85 miles north of Revelstoke, indicated that the dam was expected to reach its full height of 800 feet during the summer of 1972. This would make it the highest earthfill dam in North America.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 14, 1982

City council expressed concerns with the $6 million compensation package that BC Hydro had negotiated with Fish and Wildlife, for fish losses incurred by the building of the Revelstoke Dam. Council believed that the package would benefit the Arrow Lakes Reservoir more than it would the Revelstoke Reservoir, particularly due to the proposed placement of a fish hatchery south of Revelstoke. Other concerns with the program were also mentioned.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 15, 1992

Several area homeowners reported that they were coerced into giving their credit card numbers to a telephone scammer. One anonymous victim believed that the caller was in possession of an exclusive mailing list which gave him access to people’s names and phone number. The caller claimed to be calling from an insurance company.

Madison Bridal is the collections manager intern at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

