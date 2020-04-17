Mastodon Mine, 17 miles north of Revelstoke, circa 1950s. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2744)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 16

Cathy English

Curator, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 17, 1900

A rock slide occurred about halfway up the Columbia Canyon just north of Revelstoke, creating a riffle about 500 yards long in the river. It was believed that it would actually aid in navigation of the river, as it was holding back the water. Instead of three miles of bad water, there is now only one bad spot about 300 yards long. The slide also took out part of the wagon road, which will need to be replaced.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, April 16, 1910

A property owner on Douglas Street complained to City Council that the police had warned against him building a house on the west end of the street, as it was believed that he would rent the house out as a brothel. The owner stated that unless the city cleared out the red light district altogether, he could not rent the house to decent people, and had no other options. The council declined to interfere in the matter.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 15, 1920

The police raided the premises of Chinese residents on First Street East with a warrant to search for opium. Opium paraphernalia was found, and one man was caught in the act of smoking. Two men were arrested and charged. Both men were fined $50 each or two months in jail.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 16, 1930

Ice was breaking up on the Columbia River near Revelstoke, with huge ice floes floating down stream. At several points south of the city, ice jams were formed, and at Twelve-Mile, damage was caused to the new ferry wharf that had been constructed the previous summer.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 18, 1940

Sergeant George Perry, Royal Air Force pilot, was reported as missing in action, and it was believed that his plane had been shot down over the North Sea, and that he drowned. Perry was born in Revelstoke and was 28 years old. He enlisted with the RAF the previous year, and was Revelstoke’s first casualty of World War II.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 13, 1950

Agricultural statistics issued by the Department of Agriculture at Victoria showed that 33,701 pounds of fruits and vegetables were shipped by express from Revelstoke in 1948. This was an increase from previous years, with the figure for 1947 at 29,152 pounds. Revelstoke was known for strawberry production at the time, as well as other fruit and vegetable crops.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 14, 1960

Highland Bell Mining Co. was reopening the Mastodon Mine 17 miles north of Revelstoke and reported that they would hire 45 men. The company had a three-year contract with the Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company at Trail, B.C. to take the ore at world prices.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 16, 1980

Two persons were charged with possessing explosives without lawful excuse following an explosion in the men’s washroom at the Regent Hotel which saw a toilet completely destroyed. The explosive used was one which is used by fishermen at the coast to keep seals and sea lions away from fishing nets.

 

history

Emil Rauchert, operator, on the Twelve Mile Ferry, in the 1950s. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 4130)

