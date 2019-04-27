Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 24

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 22, 1899

City council gave second reading to Bylaw No. 6, for the regulation of animals running at large and the establishment of a pound; Bylaw No. 7 for the regulation of streets and sidewalks and the traffic thereon; Bylaw No. 8 for the levying of an annual tax on dogs; Bylaw No. 9 in respect of public morals and Bylaw No. 10 for the regulation of the sale and weighing of bread.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, April 24, 1909

A headline read: “Castigation of Hoodlums—Police will break up gang of young nighthawks.” A group of young men frightened young women and girls who were walking home from May Day practice at the Knox Presbyterian church. They sprang out at the girls, causing one of them to faint and another to be stricken with hysterics. A third girl had to be carried home in a state of nervous prostration. The police stated that they would put a stop to such mischief.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 24, 1919

Pete Augustson, a watchman at Connaught Tunnel, lost his life when he suffocated from the smoke of a fire in the tunnel. The fire broke out among the wooden casings supporting the cement lining that was being put in the tunnel by the contractors. Much of the newly installed lining had to be replaced.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 24, 1929

Lord Revelstoke, the second holder of the title after which this city was named, died suddenly at Paris. He was the head of a committee which sought a reconciliation between Germany and its creditors. He was the foremost figures in British banking circles. His father, the first Baron Revelstoke, was responsible for financing the Canadian Pacific Railway, as head of Barings Bank in England.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 29, 1939

Next Sunday morning the service of Revelstoke United Church will be beautified by the assistance of 18 canaries which have been loaned by friends of the congregation. It is expected that the birds will interlace their improvisations as the choir and other musical numbers are rendered.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 28, 1949

The official opening of the Revelstoke Lawn Bowling Green was being planned for May 24. The club had a lawn bowling green and up-to-date clubhouse on First Street East, close to the CPR station. They were affiliated with the Interior Lawn Bowling Association and planned to host the Interior Tournament in 1950.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 23, 1959

It was announced that Revelstoke will be the logging centre for the northern part of the Celgar Tree Farm Licence, and Nakusp for the southern part. The logs will be sent to the new Celgar pulp mill and sawmill under construction at Castlegar.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 24, 1969

At a special meeting of city council, public works officer Brown presented drawings showing the proposed overall plans for eliminating the discharge of raw sewage into the Columbia River. He explained the proposed system of trunk interceptors and pumping stations whereby all sewage would be carried to a central treatment site to be located outside the Illecillewaet Dyke.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, April 26, 1989

Downtown parking was becoming a problem, according to the Chamber of Commerce. They felt that the city should do more to force downtown business owners and employees to use public parking lots instead of parking in front of stores. “If we want tourists to stay downtown,” said past chamber president Brett Renaud, “we’re going to have to start parking in those parking lots.”

