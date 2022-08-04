Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 4

Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, August 6, 1892

Ten head of cattle, belonging to Hull Bros. meat market, strayed from the feeding ground, and after a week’s search, it was found that they had crossed the Illecillewaet River. Recovery was expected to be difficult, and it was suggested that some of them could become prey to bears.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 7, 1902

Revelstoke Brick Yard produced its first kiln of 168,000 brick during the week, and expected to produce another 200,000. The brick was described as first class in quality.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, August 3, 1912

Revelstoke Progress Club held a contest for a tourism advertising slogan, and chose “The Capital of Canada’s Alps,” suggested by B.R. Atkins, who won a $5 prize. Other entries were “Revelstoke, the Mountain Magnet,” “The Rockies Scenic City,” “3 Rs: Railways, Rivers and Resources” and “The Golden Best of the Golden West.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 2, 1922

Sixteen of Revelstoke’s businessmen paid a visit to Hall’s Landing, south of Revelstoke, to visit the oil-drilling operations being carried out by the Atlas Petroleum Company. The company manager demonstrated the drilling operations, which were down about 220 feet.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 5, 1932

After falling during an attempted detraining from a CPR freight train, Harry Siebings of Matsqui lost both of his hands. He was taken to Queen Victoria Hospital and was doing well under the circumstances. Siebings was only found after a carman completed an inspection of the train.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 6, 1942

Joseph Velten, a Nazi prisoner of war, was recaptured by a bridge guard while attempting to cross the CPR Bridge.

He was unable to provide a National Registration card and after being taken into custody by local authorities, the man eventually confessed his identity. Velten was a German petty officer within the submarine division and had been captured and put in a prisoner of war camp in the prairies about 18 months prior. He was returned to the camp.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 7, 1952

The secretary of the Revelstoke School District announced that the increase in local population was causing issues. The school population was expected to increase by about 50 students from the numbers in 1951. School trustees were working on the proposal of another school and making arrangements on transportation for students living outside of town.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 2, 1962

EW Lachance, one of the few survivors of the Rogers Pass slide of March 4, 1910, arrived in Revelstoke for the opening of the new Rogers Pass highway. At the time of the slide, he had been taken under by the avalanche but was miraculously able to get out.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 3, 1972

Two hikers were fined $35 (about $250 today) for not registering with Park Wardens prior to entering the park. While trekking through Glacier crest trail in Glacier Park on July 30, the pair got lost. After being reported missing late into the night, search parties were organized the next morning. However, the couple found their way out before searchers went into the park. A similar situation occurred on Sunday, July 27, when two other hikers put the wrong return date on their forms and a helicopter was sent out for them. Hikers were reminded to register with Park Wardens.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 5, 1982

The Klondike Players of Revelstoke production of “The Shooting of Dan McGrew” received commercial and critical success at the Golden Wheel Saloon in Three Valley Gap. Due to high demand, more shows were added. The director, David White, expressed his gratitude that locals and tourists alike had shown the play so much support. He stated that the audience knew how to interact perfectly with the actors, adding to its entertainment value.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, August 5, 1992

The Revelstoke fire and ambulance departments received a call about a single-engine light aircraft being forced to make an emergency landing. The pilot reported that his engine had failed about 14 miles outside of town and he was attempting to land in the Revelstoke airport. However, when the emergency vehicles arrived, the plane had already landed safely. The pilot was okay and did not need to be treated for injuries.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 7, 2002

There were reports about counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Revelstoke. The newspaper warned local businesses to be on the lookout for bills that were of poor quality and did not have the green-dots of Canadian paper currency. The fake bills were used to pay for a room, a meal, and some souvenirs. The police had not identified any other counterfeit bills within Revelstoke and did not know if the incidents were linked.

Contributed by Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson, museum assistants at the Revelstoke Musum and Archives.

