Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug 7

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 9, 1899

D.G. Cathcart, of Edmonton, had recently purchased the grocery business of F. Ahlin & Co. on Front Street, but the business was closed on the weekend by an eastern wholesaler, and Cathcart had fled the city. Cathcart had recently run a scam in Edmonton and defrauded several people there.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, August 7, 1909

Two workmen narrowly escaped death in the city sewer between Second and Third Street, near Campbell Avenue. They were digging in very sandy soil, when the cribbing suddenly caved in and the sand poured on them, burying one of the men, Robertson, to the shoulders, while the other man, Isaac Johnson, was pinned by the legs against the woodwork. Other nearby workers rescued them, but they had to partly crib the sewer again before they could remove the men and take them to the hospital, where they were recovering.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 7, 1919

Alice Jowett, of Trout Lake, made a rich strike on her mining property, with the assay returns showing six ounces of gold and about sixty ounces of silver to the ton. Mrs. Jowett had been mining around Trout Lake since the 1890s and also owned the Windsor Hotel.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 7, 1929

Travelers to Revelstoke were claiming that the Auto Park on First Street West (current site of Moberly Manor) was the best on the continent. It opened in 1927 and included a summer kitchen with electric hot plates and electric lighting. The park also had a shower and a free telephone for the use of campers.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 11, 1939

Fred Waby, owner of Hub Garage, encouraged a tourist and his family to go to Williamson’s Lake when they asked about a good place for a swim. The tourist reported that another local told them that Williamson’s Lake was just a mud hole. The tourists went with Waby’s opinion and were delighted with the lake. The newspaper concluded that local cynics hurt the community.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 11, 1949

Col. Edward Mallandaine died in Creston at the age of 81. He was the boy in the photograph of the Driving of the Last Spike at Craigellachie on Nov. 7, 1885. He was 17 years old at the time and had been running a delivery service between Sicamous and Revelstoke. He went on to found the town of Creston. He visited Revelstoke in 1945 during the Golden Spike Days celebration.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 6, 1959

New street signs continued the traditional misspelling of the name of the main street of Revelstoke. The proper spelling of both the street and the mountain is Mackenzie, after Alexander Mackenzie, second Prime Minister of Canada, but the name was spelled McKenzie on new street signs placed last week. Downie Street was also misspelled Downey.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 7, 1969

A request was made to Ken Kiernan, Minister of Recreation, to look into the creation of a provincial park at Begbie Falls. It was noted that several acres of land near the falls had been donated to the city in the 1940s by A.E. Miller, former school superintendent, under the name Birchcliffe Park.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, August 9, 1989

Residents celebrated the 75th anniversary of Mount Revelstoke last Saturday with a special guest, Anne Cecilia Baring, great niece to Edward Baring, First Lord Revelstoke, after whom the city is named. During the ceremony, Miss Baring presented a commemorative letter from her second cousin, Princess Diana, a direct descendant of Lord Revelstoke.

