Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 10

Pomalift on Mount Revelstoke ski area. The lift opened in January 1961, and was later moved to Mount Mackenzie. Photo by Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 8293)

Jack Snoddy

Archives Assistant

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Dec. 13, 1890

John Kirkup left here for Winnipeg for a couple days to look up some old acquaintances. John “Big Jack” Kirkup is one of the best known police officers in B.C., serving all over the province. He came to Revelstoke in 1885 and served for 10 years as government agent.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 11, 1900

The newly erected portion of the Roman Catholic church was to be blessed by Father Thayer the next Sunday. The church had been recently moved from its original location at First and Mackenzie and an addition was built.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Dec. 12, 1910

A man attacked Chief of Police Parry while under arrest for drunkenness on the streets. He was been sentenced to 18 months for attacking a police officer and three months for public intoxication.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 9, 1920

A Bazaar was held at St. Francis hall for Election Day. Booths were set up selling various goods and chalk boards displayed election counts. A total of $611.00 dollars in proceeds were collected.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 10, 1930

A significant soil deficiency has been discovered in the Revelstoke District. A sample of soil was sent to the Department of Agriculture at Victoria, and it was determined that there was a deficiency of lime in the soil. Local farmers were advised that they could obtain an artificial substance at nominal cost which would supply the soil with the lime required.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 12, 1940

A film entitled “Beautiful British Columbia” by Leon Shelly was premiered under the auspices of the B.C. Travel Bureau at Vancouver. The film included footage from Mount Revelstoke National Park. The film was to be released early in 1941 to 600 theatres in the United States to encourage tourism to the province.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 7, 1950

The Northern Miner, one of Canada’s outstanding mining journals, published a report about Mastodon Mine, 17 miles north of Revelstoke. The report stated the mine was successful in opening up an indicated large tonnage of high grade zinc-lead ore.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 8, 1960

Judy Rutherford, a grade 5 student at Big Eddy Elementary School, won a contest to name the new ski and Poma lift area on Mount Revelstoke. The name chosen was “Revelstoke Runaways.” The response to the contest was overwhelming, with 310 entries.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 10, 1970

Construction of Mica Dam had passed the halfway mark, with more than 23.7 million cubic yards of fill material in place. About another 42 million cubic yards were required to complete the structure. When completed it will tower 650-feet over the Columbia River bed.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 10, 1980

The announced plans for expansion of Shell Canada’s bulk plant in Revelstoke generated opposition within the community. A petition was signed by 120 people, with copies sent to the B.C. Fire Marshall, the B.C. Emergency Board, MP Sid Parker and the Transport Department. Local agent John Sendecki said that safety features would be incorporated into the plant and that there were no safety concerns.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec.12, 1990

The Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society was ready to move forward with its plans once the provincial crown lands ministry approved their land tenure application for the lower north shore of the Illecillewaet River. First phase of the greenbelt project was to upgrade the lower north shore through tree-planting and development of walking trails.

