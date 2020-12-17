Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 17

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Dec. 20, 1890

An interesting article in the paper this week talked about the origins of Arrow Lake’s name. Ronald MacDonald, a representative of the Hudson Bay Company who pioneered this area spoke of a trip through these lakes in a recent interview. During this trip while camping along a beach, halfway up mountains towards the south of the lake three holes were discovered completely filled with arrows. This is most likely the origin of the lakes name, not the shape of the lakes, which was the prior theory.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 21, 1900

The war between Great Britain and South African Boers was coming to an end. Peace talks were underway, and the Boer armies had disbanded into small guerrilla bands. Canadian forces would be returning soon and some were expected to pass through Revelstoke by train.

110 years ago: Mail Herald, Dec. 17, 1910

A number of people attended the opening ceremonies for the new city power plant. The CPR provided a train to convey the guests of the city to the scene of the work. The Mayor officially christened the new machinery and dedicated the plant to the interests of a progressive and a greater Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 16, 1920

Work was underway on the road west of Revelstoke. Nearly four tons of black powder was used in blasting at Victor Lake, bringing down 8,000 tons of rock. The rock created a wash which pulled down about ten feet of gravel onto the roadbed.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 17, 1930

The effects of the Great Depression began to reach Revelstoke. Three per cent of the population in B.C. was now unemployed and 269 men had filed as unemployed in Revelstoke. $2,000 dollars had been spent on relief projects, including the repair of the water pipeline at Greeley Creek.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 19, 1940

Carl Gunnarsen, a well-known local skier was chosen for a detachment of soldiers in Ottawa who will be trained as ski instructors. Ski training was being implemented for certain units as a way to increase mobility in snowy terrain. The instructors were being trained in camouflage, wood craft, lighting fires and shelter as well as ski ability for patrol.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 14, 1950

Parking meters were recently implemented in the downtown area. Many people were strongly against it as locals now had to pay for the already limited parking downtown. It was once again put to a vote as the Board of Trade and City Council were at odds on the matter.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 15, 1960

Mrs. Margaret Crowe was the second woman to be voted in for Revelstoke City Council. She joined Mrs. Gordon Edwards who was the first woman to serve on city council when she was elected in December of 1957.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 17, 1970

The new Queen Victoria Hospital was having its grand opening on Dec. 19. The first Queen Victoria cottage hospital was built in Revelstoke in 1902, and was replaced by a brick hospital in 1913. With the recent creation of the Shuswap Regional Hospital District, funds were finally raised to build a hospital in the new Arrow Heights subdivision.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 17, 1980

A record breaking storm hit Revelstoke recently, sealing off the Trans-Canada highway. A total of 60.2 centimeters of snow fell within a 24 hour period, beating the previous record of 48.5 centimeters back in 1947.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 19, 1990

Police got a call to tow away a 1989 Ford Tempo which was parked along the highway and was blocking snow removal. After towing it to the RCMP compound it was discovered the truck was reported stolen from Kamloops. An easy arrest was made that day as the thief came into the police office looking for the vehicle.

