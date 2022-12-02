Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 2

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, December 3, 1892

Robson’s bakery made news with the purchase of an exciting new product: The Portable Reel Bake Oven. Made of galvanized iron, the oven stood around 5’6” tall and had places for 6 bread pans which would rotate within the oven ensuring even temperatures. The new invention offered a controllable temperature which meant no more scorching of bread. It also meant that 96 loaves of bread could be prepared at once.

120 years ago: Revelstoke herald, December 4, 1902

A woman named Edna Howard miraculously escaped a fatal accident on the train when she was passing through Salmon Arm. Despite falling through the open trap door of a high speed train car, she managed to only break her wrist. She wasn’t noticed to be missing until the train reached Sicamous. That’s when a crew was sent in search of her. When they found her, she had already reached a farm house far from where she fell out of the train.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, November 30, 1912

Revelstoke was to send its largest shipment of poultry ever destined for a poultry show later that week. The poultry show would be in Vernon and Revelstoke was sending 75 chickens. The competition was steep and to rank on the list of prize winners would mean good things for Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 29, 1922

The Revelstoke Amateur Dramatic Club had put on a production of, “Private Secretary,” at the Empress theatre. The show ran a few performances which were a great success according to the paper. The cast consisting of both old and new members of the club were praised for their performances.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 3, 1932

The Mount Revelstoke ski jump was in bad repair, and there were no funds to revamp the jump at the time. Instead, the Ski Club decided to use a new ski jump constructed by Bob Lymburne located on Big Bend Road which would require less money and be more accessible.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 3, 1942

Hudson’s Bay Company was sponsoring a popular CBC radio program. After each program, at each of the seven Hudson’s Bay depots, where trappers sell fur to the company, the name of a trapper would be drawn and that trapper would win a prize. The latest winner at the Vancouver depot was A. R. Westerberg of Revelstoke, son of Ole, “The Bear,” Westerberg who was a trapper himself as well. A. R. Westerberg was awarded a Hudson’s Bay Company blanket as his prize.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 4, 1952

Mr. Sam Needham addressed the Rotary club and reminisced on his long career as chief of the volunteer fire brigade. He recalled the beginning of the fire brigade after a large fire on Front Street in 1896, as well as many personal experiences he had with the brigade. Through his stories, Needham sought to enforce why a bylaw should have been put in place to help fund the brigade. He promised to return to speak further on the details of what the brigade was in need of equipment wise.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 29, 1962

The Revelstoke Kinsmen Club was host to other Kinsmen clubs in the Okanagan-Mainline Zone. The local club sponsored a volleyball tournament in the Civic Centre. Revelstoke won the Okanagan-Revelstoke challenge trophy by completing the tournament without a single loss. Revelstoke met Golden in the finals and won the best two of three games in two straight.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 30, 1972

BC Hydro was beginning major improvements to the Revelstoke electrical system while they worked toward integrating Revelstoke to the province-wide integrated electrical system. The integration could not happen until Mica Dam was completed. The improvements intended to provide Revelstoke with a more reliable electrical system and included the addition of two more diesel generators.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 1, 1982

The Revelstoke Cross Country Ski Club was slated to host a Youth Development and Citizens’ Race on Dec. 4. The race was open to those six to 19 years old. Afterward, a citizens’ race would be held and would be a five kilometer event. It was meant to be accessible to all skill levels.

30 years ago: The Times-Review, December 1, 1992

City administrator Rick Butler said that the proposed Greenway would be top priority during the planning of the city’s budget. Following that, the second phase of the community revitalization program, the 911 emergency call system and the Heritage Railway Museum were to be the next priorities in the city budget.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times-Review, December 4, 2002

The city’s decision on after-hours drinking was up in the air. Provincial laws had just changed to allow liquor service until 4 a.m. unless the local authorities indicated otherwise. Revelstoke was yet to come to a decision about extending liquor service hours or not. The city wanted to wait and see how other municipalities handled the change as well as find out more about the new regulations before making a decision.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

