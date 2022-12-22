Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 22

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: December 17, 1892

A meeting of the Revelstoke Snowshoe and Toboggan Club was held at the Central Hotel, when Guy Barber was elected captain, and F.B. Wells was elected secretary-treasurer. The entrance fee to the club was reduced from $5 to $2.50 per year. On Tuesday, half a dozen members sallied out with shovels and cleared the toboggan slide.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, December 24, 1902

The public school closed for the Christmas holidays ending off the semester with an excellent programme rendered by the children. There was a large turnout of parents and friends of the children. The programme was very interesting, and instructive. The drills were noted as particularly good and showed careful training.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, December 21, 1912

It was announced that as a necessary preliminary step towards improving the paper, the entire front page of the paper would be dedicated to news matter and those advertising patrons who had occupied the front page would be moved to other prominent pages in the paper.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 20, 1922

J. Guy Barber had a ladies’ wrist watch that would be wound up by Chief Spratt. Every dollar purchased earned patrons one guess, and the person who guessed closest to the number of hours, minutes, and seconds the watch would run, would win the watch!

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 22, 1932

Nels Nelsen’s son lost two fingers on the Tuesday past. It seemed that misfortune was following the Nelsen family when Harry Nelsen lost two fingers in a wood chopping incident not long after his father lost his hand in a hunting accident.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 24, 1942

George Laforme was promoted from the rank of Pilot Officer to Flying Officer. He had a wide experience in operational flights and on several occasions was mentioned in radio reports and newspaper stories which spoke about the work of his squadron.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 23, 1952

The Okanagan Telephone Company was advertising the preparedness for the Christmas rush. The company had bolstered their long distance phone call capabilities and staffing for the holidays. They advertised long distance phone calls as the amazing way to erase the miles apart between loved ones. The Okanagan Telephone Company promised that they were prepared for the influx of business that comes with Christmas and all the long distance season’s greetings that customers would be in need of.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 20, 1962

The tow rope for the ski hill on Mount Revelstoke had arrived, and with the aid of a work party on the following Saturday, it was intended to be up and in operation the same day provided the snow conditions cooperated.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, December 21, 1972

Around 3000 people lined the downtown streets for Revelstoke’s first Santa Claus parade in many years. Santa and his helpers handed out 1250 bags of candy. The parade was set to the perfect backdrop of a steady snowfall. The parade was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, and was intended to draw people downtown where they would stick around and do some Christmas shopping boosting local business which they did.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 22, 1982

The fate of local sign painter, David William’s C.P.R. murals was called into question when their temporary home in the Community Centre was deemed unfit due to the paintings’ clash with the Centennial Collection of paintings which were hung in the same area. The initial idea was to hang the murals outside buildings downtown, but the weather conditions of a Revelstoke winter would do a lot of damage. In a letter to the editor, a local expressed his disappointment in the Council’s wishes to move the murals as William’s work was a Revelstoke staple.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, December 22, 1992

CP Rail executives at Vancouver hoped for a return to regular coal train traffic after labour unrest in the southeastern Interior coal mines resulted in a reduction in traffic. This resulted in the layoff of 300 CP Rail employees, including more than 70 workers in the running trades, clerical and rail traffic control sections at Revelstoke.

20 years ago: December 24, 2002

The Government of B.C. suggested that a solution for regulating development in floodplain areas, including the Big Eddy floodplain could be municipal governments taking over the responsibility of all designing, building and maintenance of regulations and structures. This proposed solution aggravated Revelstoke’s City Council as it exemplified the ways in which provincial governments offload their work and expenses onto local governments.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

