The Windsor Hotel at Illecillewaet, circa 1898. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 1296)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 3

A look at local history, as recorded in the newspaper

Jack Snoddy

Archives Assistant

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Dec. 6, 1890

Mining affairs along the Illecillewaet are looking bright for the spring. The miners have all bought themselves Caughnauwaga smoking caps with their money and are settling down for an easy winter. The caps, designed to keep the smell of tobacco out of the hair, made an interesting sight and the paper remarked that they look like a Maori war band.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 3, 1900

At the city council meeting a petition was presented against Wah Chung, a Chinese business owner who wished to rent a business on Mackenzie Avenue. Significant discrimination against Chinese and Japanese residents was present at this time and many business owners were against a Chinese business owner being in the main business district. Although city council agreed with white business owners, they had no power in the matter.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Dec. 3, 1910

A slight earth quake was felt in Revelstoke this week. Nothing was damaged although it frightened quite a few people.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 2, 1920

The Women’s Canadian Club gave a very pleasant tea in aid of the Red Cross appeal last Saturday afternoon. Mrs. Bews lent her house to the occasion which was nicely decorated and Mrs. Hamilton and Mrs. Ketcham had a busy time at their flower stand and Miss Eaton and Mrs. McIntyre were reading fortunes in the guests’ teacups.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 3, 1930

Four hundred and twenty tons of silks for the east, and a large shipment of Japanese oranges, arrived on the Empress of Russia at Vancouver. Several special trainloads of oranges and silk passed through Revelstoke on their way east.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 5, 1940

Allan Ramsden, age 14 of Nelson invented a new type of bomb which was being brought before an inventions board in Ottawa. The bomb was designed with a photo-electric cell which allowed it to be self-directed on a target through light action. Allan Ramsden was a nephew of C.H. Ramsden of Revelstoke.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov. 30, 1950

The city switched back to the Greeley Creek water supply after it had been shut off the previous spring due to flooding. Greeley Creek has been this town’s water supply since the early days of Revelstoke and still supplies us with water today.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 1, 1960

Revelstoke’s new Cranberry Creek hydro project was officially opened last Friday afternoon. A large crowd attended ceremonies at the site, 14 miles south of the city. A few bugs in the system were found which did not allow it to begin producing power. Several attempts were made to restart the system although these did not fix the matter.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 3, 1970

Safe driving week began today. The Review reported that there have been 158 accidents on local highways just this year. Barbara Watts, a former local wanted to discuss the importance of safety belts which were a relatively new device. She recently wrote a column in the Calgary Herald about how seat belts saved her life in a recent accident.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 3, 1980

Dr. Scott Redhead began significant work on studying fungi in the Columbia Mountains. He estimates there are around 1,000 species of mushroom just in this area; many mushrooms are still undiscovered or unnamed. In a swamp near Beaver River Dr. Redhead found mushrooms growing on cattails, which are the first of its species found in North America.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Dec. 5, 1990

The Mt. Revelstoke Interpretive Centre, which will serve as an information centre as well as an interpretive gallery and exhibit centre now has a preliminary design. The building would house a gallery, a small theatre and heritage exhibition room all for showcasing local ecology and wilderness trails. The costs for this site would total nearly six million and were to be shared between local, federal and provincial governments.

