Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 30

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, December 31, 1892

There was a fancy dress ball at Bourne’s Hall which was a great success, despite a few hiccups. One such hiccup was the missing fancy dress costumes that were ordered for all of the guests. When it was found out that the costumes had not been shipped, several ladies gave their services to prepare the whopping 100 replacement costumes in two days.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, December 31, 1902

The first annual ball of the Revelstoke Independent Band was to take place in the Opera House. The committee of management had spared neither time nor expense in their efforts to make it the dance of the season. A first class programme had been arranged. The event would take place at 9 o’clock sharp and tickets were $2 each.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, December 28, 1912

The staff of the Mail-Herald published an explanation for an unusually high number of typos in their last issue. The staff reserved a box of cigars they had been gifted for Christmas Eve. The printing staff was not used to such a high quality cigar, which was to blame for the large number of typographical errors which has crept into the papers prior issue. The paper said if there had been two boxes instead of one, they may have never finished the issue at all.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 28, 1922

The Women’s Co-op were kept busying preparing dinner for some 200 children at Selkirk Hall for a Christmas celebration. The guests were the children of members of the Cooperative Society. After dinner, there were games and all the children left with some Christmas cheer.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 30, 1932

Revelstoke radio listeners were thrilled to hear the Empire broadcast which was the first broadcast from the Canadian Radio Commission which would eventually become what is now the Canadian Broadcasting Company, or CBC radio. That initial broadcast already indicated how integral the commission would become to Canadian day to day life.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 31, 1942

Revelstoke was made brighter and happier by a Christmas visit from Australian and New Zealander airmen who were training in Calgary. Revelstoke’s own airmen introduced the Australian and New Zealander visitors to the local volunteers who would be providing room and board for the young men during the holiday season. Many of the airmen had their first opportunity to try skiing on Mount Revelstoke. Revelstoke was sad to say goodbye, but the visiting airmen promised they would return as they enjoyed their time here so much.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 31, 1952

The high school student publication, “The Wash,” was revived under the new title, “The Stoker.” The Review commented on the fine quality of the paper commending editor Judith Brandt on her editorial in the second issue of the publication, the Christmas issue.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, Collections Manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

