Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 11

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 17, 2019

The Provincial legislature passed a bill to allow West Kootenay two representatives. The North Riding of West Kootenay included Revelstoke and Nakusp, while the South Riding included Nelson and other nearby communities.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 15, 1899

F.J. Duschenay, C.E., superintendent of the Selkirk and Shuswap sections of the CPR, described the new bridge being built across Mountain Creek, near the summit of the Selkirk Range. The bridge had a total length of 1,071 feet, and was 155 feet in depth.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Feb. 13, 1909

About 200 “old-timers” who were pioneers of this region had a reunion at the Opera House last week. At the head table with Mayor C.F. Lindmark was J.C. “Monty” Montgomery, who had been in this region during the Big Bend gold rush of the 1860s, and then returned in the 1880s.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 13, 1919

Nels Nelsen retained the Canadian championship in ski jumping for the third year in a row at the 5th annual winter sports carnival held on February 11th and 12th. Cecil Stone, age 16, made a jump of 131 feet, which 15 feet in excess of the boys’ championship of the world. The ladies’ ski run with no poles was won by Mrs. R. Johnson and the ladies’ two mile race was won by Miss Nan Nelsen in 10 minutes, 25 seconds. Both women were sisters of Nels Nelsen.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 13, 1929

Hart Munro, fur dealer, imported a pair of mink from Quebec, and he intends breeding them. Quebec mink is the finest of its kind in the world. Coats made from the fur sell as high as $10,000 each, while single mink skins of this quality have been selling for $75 this season.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 17, 1939

Avolie was chosen as the name for the new theatre which opened in December. More than 150 names were submitted in a naming contest, with one entry coming from Long Beach, California. The winning entry was submitted by Miss Kaye Harwood. Twenty years later the theatre was renamed the Roxy.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 12, 1959

A local branch of the Knights of Columbus lodge was formed in Revelstoke at a banquet and charter presentation held in the civic centre. Newly consecrated bishop, Most Reverend W.E. Doyle presided was the main speaker at the event. The Grand Knight of the new lodge was Dr. W.T. Armstrong and chaplain was Rev. W.J. Harrison.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 14, 1979

The Beaumont Shingle Mill, three miles west of Revelstoke, was destroyed by fire on February 11. The damage to the mill was estimated at $250,000. Twenty to twenty-five men were employed at the mill.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 15, 1989

BC Hydro released plans for a massive excavation project below the Revelstoke Canyon Dam. Up to 600,000 cubic metres will be excavated to improve the tailrace area below the dam to increase the efficiency of the turbines.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Feb. 12, 1999

City Council will not be going to a public referendum on whether or not it should build a proposed $6 million filtration system for the municipal water supply. A motion to that effect was defeated four votes to three. Mayor Geoff Battersby noted that the city had already gone through an extensive review and public information process, and that the filtration system had been seen as the best option.