Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 9

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Jan. 6, 1900

“The beautiful, beautiful snow is piling up steadily on the sidewalks, but the city council are too good and wise and great to allow a little thing like that to annoy them.”

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Jan. 8, 1910

The hockey match between the city and CPR teams played in the skating rink last night resulted in a win for the city team with a score of 3 goals to 1. “Though both teams played strenuously, there was very little of that one important factor seen on the ice – combination play – and until the boys get in and work together they cannot reasonably expect their friends, the spectators, to become enthusiastic over the best of Canadian winter games.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 8, 1920

The lining of the Connaught Tunnel was underway. An electric plant for mixing the huge quantities of concrete needed was being installed by Sidney E. Junkins, who had the contract. Mr. Junkins’ firm built the terminals and Pier D for the CPR in Vancouver. Lining the tunnel was expected to eliminate water seepage.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 8, 1930

Last November, Mr. D. Darling, proprietor of the Revelstoke Nurseries, sent a parcel containing cut flowers to Scotland, via Canadian Pacific Railway Express. This week Mr. Darling received word from his mother to whom the flowers were sent, that the blooms arrived in first class shape and were highly admired by all who saw them.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 11, 1940

Last winter, local skiers Bill and Don McCrae and Jim McDonald skied around the Big Bend from Revelstoke to Golden. This year, the skiers are planning a 500 mile ski trip to Banff via the Big Bend Highway, Canoe River, Tete Jaune Cache and Jasper. They planned to set out on January 15 and were expecting the trip to take one month.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 12, 1950

The Nursery Auxiliary of Queen Victoria Hospital donated a portable baby incubator to the hospital. With the introduction of this equipment in Revelstoke, the risk of death in the event of a premature birth in this city and district was greatly reduced.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 7, 1960

Clearing work for the transmission line for the Cranberry Creek Hydro Project began. Astra Construction Company and Three Mile Mill had the contract for the work.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 8, 1970

Revelstoke High School boys’ team won the North Zone curling play downs held in Kamloops in late December. Teams from Kamloops, Lillooet, Vernon, Salmon Arm, Lumby and Revelstoke participated in the event. The Revelstoke team consisted of Terry Aho, Norman Lund, Jim Gawiuk, and Gordon Olynyk. The team coach was Dale Compton. The team were preparing to compete in the South Zone finalists for the Okanagan Valley championships.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 9, 1980

Mackenzie Lane opened in the former Bank of Commerce building on Mackenzie Avenue. The main floor housed Columbia Mountain Artisans and The Book Store, with The Revelstoke Racquetball Club in the basement, and Wyn Haggerstone’s artist studio on the upper floor.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Jan.10, 1990

Canadian Natural Spring Waters was planning to begin operation in February at their new water-bottling plant at Illecillewaet, 35 kilometres east of Revelstoke. The remaining bottling equipment was scheduled to arrive during the week. The company received more than 90 applications for work at the plant, which would initially employ about 14 full-time people, with more to be added as the plant production increased. The plant was expected to produce 200,000 bottles of water per month.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.