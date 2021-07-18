Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 15

Revelstoke High School in 1915. The building in the background was Central Elementary School. Revelstoke High School was later used as Mountain View Elementary. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 159)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, July 18, 1890

The wild raspberry crop in the area was large in 1890, and the berries were improving with the dry warm weather. Quantities of the berries were being shipped out of town on a daily basis.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, July 13, 1901

The Revelstoke Hospital Society was deciding on a lot for the proposed public hospital. The CPR had offered an acre of free ground across the Arrowhead track (near Fourth Street beyond the roundabout). They were also considering a site at the end of Orton Avenue, overlooking the river bank, or a lot offered by J.A. Mara. The Mara site, where the Alpine Village Mall is now located, is the one that was eventually chosen.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, July 12, 1911

C.F. Lindmark, former mayor of Revelstoke, recently purchased an automobile, making about five or six in the city.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, 14 July 1921

The school board noted that Revelstoke High School was at capacity, and that there were several students from outside Revelstoke wishing to attend. The Board moved that the School Boards from where other students were coming would be required to pay $10 per teaching month per student.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 17, 1931

The Canadian Pacific Railway police was cracking down on box car travel by transients, and a considerable number of men and women had been arrested throughout the province. The company was concerned with potential injuries or deaths associated with the practice, but also believed that many of the travelers were capable of paying their fares. Trainmen were finding it difficult to pass over the tops of cars due to the transients and their baggage.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 17, 1941

People in Revelstoke were concerned that the wartime restrictions on gasoline consumption would have a detrimental effect on tourist traffic from the United States. There was also a prohibition against using credit cards for gasoline sales, which was expected to further impact tourism.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 12, 1951

City Council approved the granting of a licence to Jim Wakita to build lockers for frozen meat on Second Street West. The lockers could be rented by farmers and hunters who did not have access to freezer storage for their meat.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 13, 1961

The Revelstoke Moose Lodge was hosting the 14th annual conference of the Loyal Order of Moose of British Columbia. Registration was taking place at the Regent Hotel, and banquets and events were planned for the three-day conference.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 15, 1971

Revelstoke Construction Co. Ltd. was awarded a $457,000 contract for the construction of the new federal building on Third Street West. The city chose an alpine theme for the two-storey building. The main floor was to house the Post Office and Manpower office, with National Parks and other federal offices on the second floor.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 15, 1981

A 200 ton low-bed tractor trailer arrived in Revelstoke for use at the Revelstoke Dam project. The unit was 122 feet long and took number 42 tires with a size of 1400 x 25 inches.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 17, 1991

The province of B.C. was hosting Music 91, and bringing in Canadian stars to perform in communities. After much anticipation, it was announced that Bryan Adams was to be the headliner in Revelstoke on Aug. 10. Adams is a native of British Columbia and was known for hits like “Cuts Like a Knife” and “Summer of ’69.” This was his only Canadian concert in 1991.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, July 18, 2001

The smell from the sewage lagoon was noticeable in parts of Southside the previous work and the Public Works Superintendent was awaiting results of more tests of samples from the lagoon. The smell was blamed on something dumped in the system that killed off the sewage-eating bacteria in one of the treatment cells.

